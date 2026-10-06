Americans Are Turning To AI Chatbots For Voting Advice In Midterm Elections

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

A growing number of American voters are turning to AI chatbots for voting advice in the midterm elections, including researching their ballots, comparing candidates, and fact-checking political claims.

Breitbart reports about half of American adults admit they use AI chatbots, according to Pew Research Center, and roughly 42 percent of those users use AI to search for information.

Voters are turning to ChatGPT and other AI chatbots to compare candidates, check claims and work through races that get little traditional coverage. That makes political research faster, but the same conversational style can quietly mirror what someone already believes. Experts warn that a voter can leave more confident in a position without actually learning more. The ballot is becoming a conversation with a machine. — DARKCOM (@DARKCOMBUZZ) October 5, 2026

The trend has become especially prominent as voters prepare for the first major U.S. election cycle since generative AI became widespread.

Many users say they rely on AI to find information on local, down-ballot races that typically receive sparse news coverage or to quickly verify or debunk viral political claims and rumors circulating on social media.

In some instances, voters have gone as far as submitting photos of their physical ballots to ask chatbots for help filling them out.

While AI chatbots can speed up the process of researching candidates and issues, there are risks in relying on Silicon Valley technology.

Experts like Rafael Batista, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University, warn that chatbots are structurally designed to be "eager to please."

Batista cautions that AI chatbots may cherry-pick information that inadvertently reinforces a user's pre-existing political leanings, increasing voter confidence without actually improving their objective knowledge.

Batista also suggested users hide their personal preferences in prompts and browse in incognito mode, to limit bias drawn from a chatbot's memory of past conversations.

Major AI companies generally do not disclose the precise training data or sourcing methods behind their commercial models, making it difficult for voters to evaluate the objectivity or accuracy of the information provided.