Cowardly Europe Fears Dissent

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

Orwellian brutes now govern Europe...

Former-banker-turned-tiny-French-President Emmanuel Macron blasted what he called "American free speech" while speaking to reporters last week. Defending the European Union's robust censorship policies, le petit fromage insisted that Europe's speech-policing Digital Services Act should censor information that governments consider false "much more extensively, much faster, and much more forcefully."

Macron then did his Orwellian best to condemn free speech as oppression and praise censorship as liberation: "So-called American 'free speech' - at least as it exists today and has been promoted by some people - is the opposite of free speech." The terribly disliked French leader continued, "My freedom cannot mean that I am free to...insult you or vandalize the public square that belongs to everyone. Yet that is some people's idea of 'free speech.'"

Then the little mouse of a man roared, "Until we hold those who disseminate content on social media accountable, we will not be able to regulate it." Furthermore, if "someone writes something" that is "false," then that person should be "held accountable." Tough talk from an insecure man afraid of words.

What is going on in Europe? Why is the whole continent so scared of public debate and dissent? If the political Establishment is unable to defend its ideas and policies without censoring the opposition, then its ideas and policies are absolute rubbish! The people who have willed their way to power across Europe apparently believe that they cannot win an argument unless they are the only ones permitted to speak!

That's a bit like a puny pugilist demanding that referees tie another boxer's hands behind his back before declaring himself world heavyweight champion!

Personally, I think mini-mouse Macron is just tired of people pointing out that he married his grandmother (or his grandfather, as the case might be). We used to teach our children, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." Now Western leaders are so terrified of words that they'd rather imprison everyone with an opinion than learn to take a joke or hear a contrary point of view.

Here's the truth that Macron and his fellow Euro-weenie censors refuse to understand: Free speech is free only when a speaker can say something offensive or controversial without fear of the State's wrath.

Although Macron wants to criminalize speech that he considers untrue, he spreads endless falsehoods of his own! While beseeching British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to betray the will of voters who chose to leave the European Union ten years ago, the Napoleon-complex-afflicted French president whined, "Brexit is the biggest lie of the last thirty years!" That boast is absurdly false (or what European censors call criminal "misinformation"). The British people did vote to separate themselves from Queen Ursula von der Leyen's European empire.

Even though Brexit fearmongers predicted imminent economic collapse should the British people choose to rule themselves - and despite the best efforts of Brexit saboteurs at home and abroad - the United Kingdom is currently outperforming France and other major European economies, having led the G7 in growth during the first half of 2026. One reason Brexiters voted to leave the E.U. in 2016 was because British citizens did not want their military to be swallowed into a European Army beyond their control - a prospect, ironically enough, which pro-E.U. stalwarts once called "disinformation" but which has proved increasingly prescient.

Queen von der Leyen and her Brussels Eurocrats are working feverishly today to use the Russia-Ukraine War as an excuse to create increasingly centralized European defense structures.

It's also worth remembering that European expansionists originally promoted the Union as an intergovernmental body meant to boost European economic markets and promised that the supranational institution would never directly usurp national sovereignties. That was a clear case of "misinformation" and certainly one of the biggest lies of the last half-century!

Speaking of lies that European leaders have promoted as "truths," the Russia Collusion Hoax against President Trump (which British and Ukrainian intelligence agencies helped to propagate), the "global warming" apocalypse (which was scheduled to kill us all fourteen years ago), and the "Reign of COVID Error" (during which "health experts" lied about the virus arising from nature instead of a Chinese laboratory and then lied about fake "vaccines" being "safe and effective") are three of the biggest mass frauds and information warfare campaigns ever perpetrated by governments against the public.

Macron has never called for these lies to be censored from social media platforms. He just doesn't like it when random Americans point out that the European Union is an undemocratic and totalitarian system of governance that should be burned to the ground. And he really doesn't like it when commoners correctly point out that his old high school teacher - and abusive wife - sometimes slaps him around.

Unfortunately, Macron's inability to understand the importance of free speech is a European-wide learning disability.

In the U.K., a member of the public has filed a Prevent referral against eighty-six-year-old comedy legend John Cleese because he continues to make fun of Islam's love for rape and murder. The complaint argues that Cleese should be considered a "moderate to high risk" for "radicalisation, communal tension, and hate incidents" for writing, among other things, "I personally prefer a culture that does not approve of FGM, Child Marriage and Killing Infidels."

The complaint accuses Cleese of "anti-Muslim hate" and seeks further scrutiny of the cultural icon. In response to news of the referral, the Monty Python alum wrote, "The Islamic male ego becomes so bloated by its lack of restraint that it believes any criticism is blasphemy," and, "I look forward to being arrested." Later, he declared his targeting "One of the proudest moments of my life."

Meanwhile, a retired police officer was recently fined more than £1,000 under the U.K.'s Communications Act for reposting a bacon joke ridiculing Islam. As one free speech advocate rightly observed, "No-one making a similar joke about Jesus would face prosecution."

At the same time that it targets retired cops for having a sense of humor, the British government continues to hand out "skilled worker sponsorship licenses" to Islamic bookstores that sell books on jihad!

An Islamic preacher in London encourages Muslim men to beat their wives if they refuse to obey. The same Islamic cleric describes "acceptable" execution methods for gay men, including throwing them off tall buildings and pummeling their bodies with rocks. These sermons are available on YouTube.

Nevertheless, the mosque still enjoys charitable status in the U.K. Islamic jihadists preach violence and murder, and law enforcement agencies ignore their threats, just as they ignored - for decades - Islamic men raping tens of thousands of young girls across Britain.

However, when a comedian and a retired police officer mock Islam's penchant for violence, the British government scrutinizes their speech as "threats." That should be no surprise when U.K. police forces instruct officers that Nigel Farage's immigration beliefs are "Islamophobic hate crimes" and encourage non-Muslim staff to fast during Ramadan in "solidarity" with their Islamic conquerors.

Two-tiered "free speech" is official government policy. Furthermore, a Home Office-linked unit has been recording social media criticism of the government's Prevent program, including 77 observations concerning people and organizations criticizing Prevent on X and Reddit. Documents show that government-linked officials are monitoring and recording the speech of people who publicly challenge this controversial counter-extremism policy.

Orwellian brutes now govern Europe. Need further proof? The Green Party in the U.K. wants to replace "mother" and "father" with more "inclusive" terms. Meanwhile, the Germans just awarded the Westphalian Peace Prize to NATO's military alliance.

Parents are strangers. War is peace. Free speech is violence. Censorship promotes liberty.

In truth, freedom in Europe is dead.