Nurse: Stillbirths Exploded After COVID Shots Hit Maternity Wards

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A California labor-and-delivery nurse says her Fresno hospital went from a handful of stillbirths a year to more than 20 in a single month once COVID shots were pushed on pregnant women, then answered the pile-up with an email on how to handle the dead.

The same product is now sitting in a federal file parents were told not to worry about. An analysis of the National Health Interview Survey, published yesterday, finds COVID-vaccinated children had higher odds of autism, ADHD, anxiety and special-education use than children who never received the shot, and the authors say the shots in children should stop.

Michelle Spencer has worked the antepartum, postpartum and labor-and-delivery floor at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno since 2017. In interviews that Children's Health Defense aired, she described the unit before the pregnancy rollout as a place that saw about four stillbirths a year. After the shots started going into pregnant women, she said, it became four a week, and it did not stop.

A California nurse says her hospital went from four stillbirths a year to 22 in a SINGLE MONTH after COVID shots were pushed on pregnant women.That's more stillbirths in 30 days than the previous FIVE YEARS combined.The hospital sent an email, telling nurses to BRUSH UP ON HANDLING DEAD BABIES' BODIES. But not a shred of concern about WHY they were dying.Stillbirths are up 6,500% in a single month, and the hospital doesn't want to get to the bottom of it.Nurse Michelle Spencer questioned the COVID shots. Her colleagues? They figured it was GLOBAL WARMING. — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) October 6, 2026

A total of 22 stillborn babies in 30 days against a baseline of four a year is more than the previous five years combined, on the order of a 6,500 percent jump in a single month. Spencer's July 30, 2025 complaint in Fresno County Superior Court used a baseline of one fetal death a month before spring 2021 and about 20 a month after, and calls the rise a statistically significant surge of more than 400 percent.

She has said she cannot pull the hospital's full record, so the monthly figure is her estimate from the floor. The document that is not an estimate is the email.

In September 2022, nurse manager Julie Christopherson wrote to nursing and technical staff about what the hospital called "demise patients."

"Well, it seems as though the increase of demise patients that we are seeing is going to continue," she wrote. "There were 22 demises in August, which ties the record number of demises in July 2021, and so far in September there have been 7 and it's only the 8th day of the month."

She told the bedside nurses the work was burying her other patients. "I know of a few more that are scheduled to deliver in the week ahead, so unfortunately the process is going to be very familiar with all of you." The note walked staff through handling remains after a dead fetus had been mishandled. It did not ask why the babies were dying.

Spencer's complaint says she "was gaslit by management who continued to make unsubstantiated excuses such as 'pesticides' as a more likely cause of the record high dead babies." The institution's documented move was procedural, not investigative.

When she leaked the email, the hospital opened an investigation into her, denied her a $5,000 retention bonus in December 2022 on the grounds she was no longer in good standing, and reprimanded her for telling patients about vaccine risk. Children's Health Defense is funding the suit.

Her lawyer, Greg Glaser, put the allegation in one line: "The hospital possessed vaccinated versus unvaccinated comparison data. The numbers proved the vaccines were causing miscarriages and more in the vaccinated group. We know hospital management analyzed the data because they said so, and we see they concealed it from regulators because that file requested by regulators is empty."

The complaint says one managing nurse told a staff member that nearly all of the stillbirths were in vaccinated mothers, and that fetal deaths in mothers who did not get the shot stayed at the old rate of about one a month. Spencer told The New American: "Healthy moms and healthy babies were suddenly being replaced by babies born dead, and nobody seemed to care. I saw a pattern, clear as day, and I couldn't stay silent."

Nurse Sounds Alarm on Stillbirth SurgeMichelle Spencer, a labor & delivery nurse in California, says she witnessed a heartbreaking rise in stillbirths after the 2021 COVID vaccine rollout - and when she spoke up, the hospital retaliated.This isn't just a lawsuit. It's a moral reckoning.Read more on CHD's The Defender https://t.co/mK3lS5ordc — Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) August 13, 2025

The hospital has never accepted that framing. In 2022, after the email first leaked, Sarah Putman, then director of women and newborn health at Community Regional, said the memo was about policy, that fetal demise has many causes, and that "neither COVID-19 nor vaccines were mentioned."

The California Department of Public Health said at the time it had seen no significant statewide rise in stillbirths since the shots arrived, and no stillbirth certificate naming vaccination.

The case is still open. What the email itself records is the count, and the decision to train nurses on the bodies rather than on the cause.

The full interview with Spencer:

A Nurse's Moral Conviction00:00 - CHD Advocacy 06:43 - Doctors & Scientists 07:34 - Guest Introduction: Michelle Spencer, RN Whistleblower 08:57 - Michelle's Background & Moment of Truth with Hepatitis B Vaccine 10:50 - Refusing Hep B Vaccines, Informed Consent, & Current Disciplinary Action 12:55 - Stillbirth Surge Post-COVID Vaccines (Data & Email Evidence) 15:59 - Blowing the Whistle: Email to RFK Jr., Media Appearances & Investigation 19:58 - Loss of Michelle's Mother to Hospital Protocols 22:18 - Ongoing Retaliation, Lawsuit, & Continued Work at Hospital 25:27 - Michelle's Remote Healing Work (NAET / Body Code) & Session with Host's Son 29:59 - NAET Training, Vaccine Injury Experiences & Quantum Healing 35:41 - How to Contact Michelle (Healing Ground) & Closing ThanksHost of "Doctors & Scientists" Brian Hooker, Ph.D. asks his guest, Nurse Michelle Spencer, about her journey - including how her opinion on vaccination changed over the years, her experience with COVID hospital protocols and the way she utilizes alternative approaches to healing health conditions in family and friends. Don't miss this interview! — Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) July 3, 2026

As we have previously highlighted, a Nobel laureate warned Anthony Fauci in February 2021 that COVID shot contents were reaching the placenta and the fetus and provoking an immune response in the amniotic fluid. Fauci told the public there were no red flags.

Meanwhile, yesterday's paper, posted on Zenodo by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, cardiologist Peter McCullough and colleagues, pools the 2022-2024 National Health Interview Survey Sample Child files: 21,990 children aged 0-17 with a recorded COVID vaccination status, and 19,882 aged 2-17 for the autism, ADHD and learning-disability items. "Unvaccinated" here means no COVID shot. It does not mean the child skipped the routine schedule.

Set against children who never received a COVID shot, COVID-vaccinated children had 32 percent higher odds of current autism, 26 percent higher odds of a lifetime autism diagnosis, 33 percent higher odds of ADHD, 23 percent higher odds of any neurodevelopmental diagnosis, 19 percent higher odds of special-education use, 24 percent higher odds of asthma, 27 percent higher odds of daily or weekly anxiety, 57 percent higher odds of mental-health medication and 60 percent higher odds of mental-health therapy.

The odds climbed with the dose count. Against children who received none, current-autism odds were 3 percent higher after one dose, 25 percent higher after two, and 40 percent higher after three or more. Among children aged 5 to 7, three or more COVID shots were linked to 154 percent higher odds of current autism.

Hulscher told The Gateway Pundit the association "persisted across numerous adjustment strategies, strengthened with increasing dose count, and reached its largest estimate in some of the youngest multiply vaccinated children."

He added: "This is a safety signal that must not be ignored. Endangering the developing brain is a red line. COVID-19 'vaccination' of children should cease immediately."

The authors say the autism signal held after controls for age, sex, race, income, parental education, insurance, region, healthcare access, wellness visits, emergency-room use, hospitalization, prescription use and influenza vaccination. Influenza and HPV shots, run as comparison exposures, did not reproduce it. Children who received a COVID shot but not a flu shot had 45 percent higher autism odds than children who received a flu shot but not a COVID shot.

The design is cross-sectional. It cannot put the shot before the diagnosis on a calendar, and the authors say so. That limit is real. It is also the comparison the CDC, the FDA and the manufacturers did not run on their own books while the product was being sold to pregnant women and then to toddlers as a routine precaution. Pediatric trials were never powered for autism, ADHD or a special-education placement.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had already put the wider denial in plain language in April 2025. "It's clear that the rates are real. Year by year there is a steady, relentless increase," he said. "This is a preventable disease. We know it's an environmental exposure. It has to be. Genes do not cause epidemics."

CDC surveillance now puts autism at 1 in 31 American 8-year-olds, 1 in 20 boys, and about 1 in 12.5 boys in California, the state where Spencer works. President Trump's line at the same moment was shorter: "They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it's a disgrace."

Spencer is still on the Fresno floor. The complaint says the deaths have not gone back to the old rate. The federal survey says the children who made it out of those wards are carrying a dose-linked signal the agencies spent four years calling a conspiracy.