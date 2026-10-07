Arizona Democratic House Candidate Raped While Repairing Campaign Signs: Report

Democratic congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia says she was sexually assaulted in mid-August while repairing a campaign sign late at night in the Sun City area, according to a Phoenix New Times report published October 7. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it received a report on August 31 and that the investigation remains open.

Democratic congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia participates in the 2026 AZ Clean Elections debate for the 8th Congressional District at Sneaky Big Studios in Scottsdale on Aug. 27, 2026.

Diannie Chavez

Greene-Placentia is the Democratic nominee for Arizona's 8th Congressional District and is challenging Republican Rep. Abe Hamadeh in the November 3 general election. The district covers parts of the northwest Valley, including areas of Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Sun City, and Anthem. She is a longtime long-haul trucker and small-business owner who won the Democratic primary in July.

According to the New Times account, which draws on her interview, a police report, and conversations with family members, campaign staff, and others close to her, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on a Friday near 99th Avenue and Bell Road. She told the paper she had been making late-night stops to fix damaged signs throughout the summer. She said her recollection of the event is fragmentary. She informed campaign staff the following Sunday and her husband the next day, then contacted the sheriff's office more than two weeks later. Associates described her as withdrawn in the days afterward. A sheriff's office spokesman has declined further comment while the case is active. No arrests have been announced.

Greene-Placentia has said she initially hesitated to report the assault because she was embarrassed, but later chose to speak publicly. The Phoenix New Times story is available here.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego posted the following in response:

I'm absolutely heartbroken to hear this news, and I'm thinking of Bernadette and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We cannot tolerate political or sexual violence in any form. Those responsible must be held accountable. Thank you for speaking out, Bernadette. We're with you. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 7, 2026

Additional coverage of the Phoenix New Times report has appeared from outlets including Newsweek and The Independent, which also cited confirmation from the sheriff's office that a report was filed August 31 and remains under investigation.