Army Sets Dec. 3 Firing Squad Execution For Fort Hood Killer

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

Nidal Hasan, the convicted terrorist who conducted the 2009 Fort Hood massacre, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on Dec. 3.

In this photo released by the Bell County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Maj. Nidal Hasan, the Army psychiatrist convicted of multiple murders in the Fort Hood shootings, is seen in a booking photo after being moved to the Bell County Jail on April 9, 2010 in Belton, Texas. Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle announced the execution in a memorandum posted on X on Tuesday.

The scene of Hasan's execution will take place at the same Army base in Texas where he committed his crime.

Hasan was a U.S.-born Army major and psychiatrist stationed at Fort Hood when he killed 13 people and an unborn child and wounded 32 others in the Islamist terror attack on Nov. 5, 2009.

Telle said that the execution will take place at 1 p.m. CT and the "execution officer will be the Commandant, United States Disciplinary Barracks."

A Pentagon official announced that President Donald Trump on Monday approved a firing squad for Hasan. A military jury in August 2013 convicted him on all 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended the death sentence, and that an Army firing squad would carry out the execution, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement on X, Monday. Parnell described the victims of the shooting as unarmed American soldiers.

"Judgement day for Hasan has finally come," Parnell said in his post.

In a post on X replying to Parnell's statement, Hegseth wrote "Justice."

Hasan has remained on military death row at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. An execution would be the first by the military since 1961.

In April, the Department of Justice authorized firing squads, electrocution, and gassing as means of execution in federal cases.

Hasan is one of four men on the military's death row.