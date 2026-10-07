Golden Naked Trump Statue Unveiled At European Parliament

A golden statue of a naked Donald Trump is on display at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, at one of the busiest intersections connecting two of the Parliament's buildings, and is scheduled to stay until Thursday. Named Orange Plague, the 8.5-foot sculpture shows the US president holding justice scales and a long golf club, its ball made to look like the world, while sitting on the shoulders of a smaller, clothed man. Text on the plinth reads: "I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back."

Jens Galschiot, the Danish artist who created the sculpture, said: "Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values and our common effort to solving the climate crisis."

"We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence."

Galschiot said the statue, covered in 23-carat gold leaf, was inspired by the story of The Emperor's New Clothes, in which a vain leader parades naked through the street, believing he is dressed in the finest clothes.

In the fairytale, no one tells him that he is naked out of fear and flattery until a child points out his nudity and the emperor becomes a figure of ridicule.

Per Clausen, a Left-wing Danish European Parliament member, invited the artist to exhibit the statue in the building.

He said that he was not worried about a potential reaction from Trump, adding: "If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage."

The statue was previously on display during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which was held in Brazil last year. It also made an appearance in Germany during this year's Munich Security Conference.

Worth reading in full over at The Telegraph.