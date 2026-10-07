One-Year Inflation Expectations Jump To 3 Year HIgh: NY Fed Survey

Americans' expectations for inflation over the near-tern jumped last month while their sentiment toward the labor market improved, the latest NY Fed Federal survey of consumer expectations showed on Wednesday.

Consumers’ estimates for inflation one-year ahead rose to a median 3.9% in September, up from 3.6% the prior month, reaching the highest level since May of 2023. At the same time, inflation expectations increased 0.1% to 3.3% at three-year horizon, and were unchanged at 3.0% at five-year horizon.

Over the next year consumers expect gasoline prices to rise 4.8%; food prices to rise 5.5%; medical costs to rise 9.2%; the price of a college education to rise 7.5%; rent prices to rise 6.8%

While the inflation outlook deteriorated, views on the labor market improved as workers saw a lower probability of losing their jobs and higher odds of voluntarily quitting, the New York Fed’s monthly consumer expectations survey showed. The proportion of respondents expecting the overall unemployment rate to rise in the next year fell fractionally to around 44%. Their perceived chances of finding a new role in the next three months if they lost their current job increased to 46%.

Consumers’ expectations of losing their jobs in the next year fell, with the outlook improving the most for workers between 40 and 60 years old and with annual household incomes above $100,000. Chances of leaving a post voluntarily also rose, especially among workers without a bachelor’s degree and above 40 years old.

Released less than a month away from the November mid-term elections, the New York Fed data is the latest survey highlighting Americans’ persistent pessimism around an economy that’s according to government data is expanding, if only for data centers and affiliated workers and billionaires. Separate data released in recent weeks showed that consumer sentiment fell to a four-month low in September and the unemployment rate rose slightly but remained historically low.

That's the good news: the bad news is that the survey also found that year-ahead earnings growth expectations fell back to 12-month average of 2.6%. At the same time, the survey showed consumers’ perceptions of their own finances worsened for the second straight month. Around 42% of households said their situation is much or somewhat worse than a year ago, while around 18% said it had improved. More households also said they expected their financial outcomes to worsen in the year ahead, and more consumers now say it’s harder to get credit than it was a year ago.

With inflation expected to jump, consumers are finding ways to keep their wallets open. Expected spending growth for the year ahead rose to the highest since May 2023, up to 5.5%, an increase that was broad-based across age and education groups. Consumers continue to expect their spending growth to outpace their income growth. At the same time, perceived chances of missing a debt payment over the next three months fell slightly to 12%.

A smaller percentage of consumers, 12.20% vs 13.16% in the prior month, expect to not be able to make minimum debt payments over the next three months