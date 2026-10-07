Smart Home Stocks Tumble As Apple Readies Doorbells And Cameras To Challenge Amazon

Smart home technology companies slid on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that the iPhone giant is developing home products with LG Electronics.

"Apple - in an unusual partnership with LG - is readying a Doorbell, Deadbolt Lock, Thermostat, Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera, Floodlight Camera and more to rival Amazon and Google as part of its major smart home reboot," Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman wrote on X.

NEW: Apple - in an unusual partnership with LG - is readying a Doorbell, Deadbolt Lock, Thermostat, Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera, Floodlight Camera and more to rival Amazon and Google as part of its major smart home reboot. https://t.co/38pmnpaRSr https://t.co/x2jUnksGj9 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2026

Apple's new smart home hub is set to launch next Tuesday, according to the outlet, and the company will release a wide range of products for the modern home, including cameras, a doorbell and a thermostat.

John Ternus, now at the helm of Apple, has led the design and hardware engineering for nearly all of the company's core product lines over the last two decades. He sees a massive opportunity to broaden Apple's reach inside the home, well beyond the home base that connects to the TV.

The outlet noted that the LG lineup also includes a smart deadbolt lock, indoor and outdoor security cameras, a floodlight camera and a temperature sensor.

News of Apple's hardware push for the home sent smart home stocks tumbling this morning.

Resideo fell 5.5%, Arlo Technologies dropped 3.2% and Allegion declined 2.6%. Carrier Global lost 1.5%, Alarm.com slipped 1.2% and Johnson Controls fell .86%.

The selling also materialized in Europe, where Verisure slid 3.8%, Legrand dropped 3.7% and Dormakaba declined 2.6%. Schneider Electric and ASSA ABLOY each lost 2%.

CEO Ternus can leverage Apple's existing home ecosystem to steer customers toward cameras and door locks and shift folks away from questionable Chinese brands, as well as a move to take on Amazon. But Apple should've made this move 10 years ago.