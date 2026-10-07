Survey: Young Democratic Women Far More Likely To Blame Men For Their Problems

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

A recent survey shows that a majority of young, Democratic women believe that "the challenges that women face in American society" are due in great part to the behaviors or actions of men.

Breitbart reports that data from the Survey Center on American Life offers a glimpse into the perceptions of young Democrat women, and suggests that third-wave feminism still has a significant grip on the younger generation.

26% of young Republican men blame their problems on women.



66% of young Democratic women blame their problems on men.



🔗 https://t.co/MpYz11xIb1 https://t.co/ceex5DwjZa pic.twitter.com/0BhA40XzrG — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 28, 2026

The survey reveals that 66 percent of Democrat women from the ages of 18 to 29 believe that the challenges women face in American society are "due in great part to the behavior or actions of men."

By comparison, only 18 percent of Republican women in the same age range blame men for those problems.

Survey Center pollsters also found that 54 percent of Democrat women between the ages of 30 and 49 believe that the challenges women face in American society are "due to the behavior or actions of men" as well, while just 23 percent of Republican women in that age range agree.

Those disparities generally shrank as women grew older, with fewer Democrats blaming men and more Republicans blaming them.

The survey reported:

Do men see things the same way? When men were asked whether women were to blame for the troubles men faced, only 16 percent agreed. Republican young men are more likely than Democratic young men to blame women for the challenges that men face, but only 26 percent do.

Political scientists and analysts report that these statistics reflect an escalating partisan polarization among Gen Z and millennial demographics.

The gender-political alignment has grown more rigid, with 2026 data indicating that 66 percent of all young women identify as or lean Democratic, while young men have progressively shifted toward the Republican Party.

Researchers tracking these trends have expressed concern that the ideological divide could increasingly impact modern relationships and family formation.

Breitbart reports that the survey coincides with an August Economist/YouGov survey examining cultural norms, which found that American women in general are split on whether they would rather pursue a career or care for their family at home, if given the choice.

In that survey, most Democrat women, 52 percent, said they would choose a career outside the home over staying home to care for their family.