Are El-Sayed's Wheels Coming Off?

Authored by J.R. Dunn via American Thinker,

The past week has been a rough one for Abdul Muhammed El-Sayed...

El-Sayed, as we all know, is the Great Muslim Hope for the Democrats. He debuted as just about the perfect candidate for the Senate - photogenic, a professional, just radical enough for the youth vote, and with no obvious baggage to excuse.

But his campaign wrongfooted itself at the very outset by attempting to cozy up to Hasan Piker, the would-be Goebbels to any movement that will have him. Piker's anti-Semitic and anti-American comments soon became intertwined with similar rhetoric from El-Sayed, forcing the candidate to spend weeks of valuable campaign time extricating himself from direct identification with Piker while at the same time not alienating Piker's "four million" (actually in the low five digits) followers. For a time, it seemed to be working, but recently, the carefully prepared image of a benign, moderate Muslim candidate has been fading faster than the picture of Dorian ibn el-Gray.

First came the resignation of Jordan Domingue, a longtime staffer who worked on El-Sayed's gubernatorial and senatorial campaigns. Domingue, a former Marine who describes himself as a "Lockheed Liberal," explained the move in a post on X:

I protected Abdul for two years, I worked as his personal assistant/executive protection lead on his campaigns. I departed two jobs early from working abroad, moved to Michigan twice, and took paycuts averaging 50,000k. [snip] When I finally realized he didn't actually care about civilians and peace, everything I had previously ignored or excused made it obvious to who he was and that I was on the wrong side." [snip] On the trail he likes to say he has '10 years of public service experience." I knew that was a lie while working for him, but I was also surprised he would say it.

As might be expected, the Usual Suspects immediately piled on, accusing Domingue of betraying El-Sayed for money and working for unknown interests. If El-Sayed himself commented, there's no sign of it.

Scarcely had this story broken when yet another shoe dropped: The Michigan Professional Firefighters Union didn't actually withdraw its endorsement of El-Sayed as much as claim that it had never really endorsed him in the first place. The union's story is that El-Sayed's name was placed on a list of endorsed candidates "by a clerical error," and then released by sheer accident. In truth, it's likely that it ended up on the list thanks to the fact that he's a Democrat, with the realization that this was the same guy who was calling for the abolition of the police and prisons coming only later. Rank-and-file union members have stated that the name was pulled only after the membership spoke up.

Topping it all off was the discovery of social media posts detailing his connections with the Democratic Socialists of America, only days after he declared that he was kind-of a capitalist to the New York Times:

"Welcome to the team, comrade," the Detroit branch of the DSA wrote, going on to praise him for supporting Bernie Sanders: "Thank you to our friend and ally Abdul El-Sayed for endorsing Bernie Sanders. Our movement is unstoppable."

While all this may not amount to a knockout blow, it does reveal a campaign in serious disarray and unable to seal the deal in the critical final weeks of the campaign. Throw in accumulating evidence that he's starting to lose the black vote, and that will mark "finis" for Abdul Muhammed. On to November.

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