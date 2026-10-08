Guacaccino? Starbucks Explores Chipotle Takeover In Potential Record QSR Mega-Deal

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares jumped in the early US cash session after a Financial Times report said Starbucks has explored acquiring the Mexican-style quick-service food chain.

FT says Starbucks executives have worked with advisers in recent months on a takeover proposal for Chipotle, which has a market value of nearly $41.3 billion. The report is based on people familiar with the potential transaction, but no formal offer has been submitted.

Marrying the two chains would combine businesses that generated nearly $50 billion in sales last year. Starbucks operates about 41,000 owned and licensed stores worldwide, while nearly all of Chipotle's 4,200 restaurants are in the US.

One of the biggest potential benefits would be combining Starbucks' global reach with Chipotle's restaurant model, giving the group more ways to grow beyond coffee and breakfast sandwiches on the international level.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has been working on a turnaround strategy for the chain since taking the helm in September 2024. He previously headed up Chipotle from 2018 to 2024 and held executive roles at Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Procter & Gamble.

Chipotle's shares have plunged 39% since Niccol left the chain.

Meanwhile, Starbucks shares have traded mostly flat since September 2024.

Market action this morning: Chipotle surged up to 8.6% in New York, while Starbucks tumbled up to 6.7%.

FT noted, "A potential takeover of Chipotle would eclipse Burger King's $11.4bn acquisition of Canadian coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons in 2014."

Any credible turnaround plan for Starbucks should include automation and robotics ...

... to replace this ...

... and this.

New name for the potential marriage ... Chipotbucks?