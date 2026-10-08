Iran Expands Tanker Assaults Beyond Narrow Confines Of Hormuz In Rare Escalation

Iran has significantly widened its maritime operations by shifting attacks beyond the narrow confines of the Strait of Hormuz into the broader waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Over a recent 24-hour window, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have struck two commercial ships outside traditional chokepoints, including a vessel off Qatar, as well as a Very Large Crude Carrier near the United Arab Emirates. The latter instance has less confirmation at this point.

This escalation indicates a tactical shift, given the IRGC is no longer waiting for vessels to explicitly violate its designated maritime enforcement corridors. Instead, any ship suspected of trying to bypass Iranian blockades now faces active targeting across the entire regional waterway. This at least is what Tehran is likely seeking to demonstrate to Washington and its Gulf allies, and comes after record numbers of vessels have been making it through so far this month under US naval watch and protocol.

Source: UKMTO

The first of these incidents, which was widely reported overnight and is now being given greater confirmation Thursday, occurred 51 nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal, Qatar. The vessel was struck multiple times, in what appears an effort to specifically to kill crew members. An unknown amount of casualties has been reported:

It said there were multiple casualties as a result of the attack. The extent of the casualties is unknown, however, in previous UKMTO warnings the word “casualties” has been used to describe seafarer deaths rather than injuries.

The Guardian details further of the unusual location of the attack:

The vessel was in the Gulf, about 500km (300 miles) west of the strait of Hormuz, when it reported being struck “by multiple projectiles”, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Wednesday. The UK authority did not specify the origin of the ship. Wednesday’s attack comes as strikes on tankers sailing through the strait of Hormuz hit their ⁠highest weekly level since the Iran war began, according to maritime security firms, as oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel.

Oil Price writes, "A tanker has been struck by multiple projectiles north of Qatar’s tip in the first such attack deep within the Persian Gulf in nearly a month." Not only have drone and missile attacks on vessels picked up over the last nearly two weeks, but casualties as well.

"In the ‌week to 5 October, there were at least 12 attacks ‌on oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas tankers around the strait, according to data from three security sources," continues The Guardian. "On Tuesday, India’s ​foreign ministry said 12 crew members were injured after an attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker passing through the strait of Hormuz."

The second of these events, off UAE, has been less confirmed. Newsquawk notes:

Oil tanker assembly site reportedly explodes near UAE, Mizan reports; "Ocean sources reported the detection of a fire in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 30 nautical miles east of Fujairah"

And via DropSite News:

Possibly second vessel hit near UAE’s Fujairah bypass port. — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 8, 2026

Maritime and satellite open source channels have been observing a fire, with potential US military assets circling the area, at the below location:

If this second attack is confirmed, it marks a serious escalation in terms of Iran's efforts to extend its own blockade and 'answer' to so many ships getting through under the US Navy's protocol.

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via Newsquawk