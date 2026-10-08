"Last Critical Piece": SpaceX Secures Spectrum Deal To Challenge Big Telecom

Major telecom stocks puked after hours after Elon Musk's SpaceX announced it would acquire a portfolio of up to 14 MHz of paired low-band spectrum in the 800 MHz band, positioning Starlink to become a major mobile carrier in the US.

We announced an agreement to acquire a nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio that will pave the way for @Starlink to become a major mobile carrier in the US. With this new spectrum and our Gen2 constellation, Starlink Mobile can ensure Americans have access to high-speed mobile broadband no matter where they are → https://t.co/1Uaf48v5pm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2026

Musk wrote on X that the low-band spectrum represents "the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America."

This is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026

"While Starlink Mobile's global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum will provide high-bandwidth capacity in the United States, this new low-band spectrum will provide a coverage layer that ensures Starlink Mobile's signal penetrates through obstacles, such as walls, and can provide service to customers' devices even when they are in buildings. Critically, most existing mobile devices already support this underused band," SpaceX noted.

Subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, SpaceX plans to combine its nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio with its satellite-to-cell services, which the company said will enable "high-speed service directly to unmodified devices anywhere in the world."

AT&T tumbled 7.3% in after-hours trading, while T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications each dropped 6.6% as of 5 p.m. New York time. SpaceX rose 1.5%.

Another piece of the puzzle:

SPACEX: Today, SpaceX was granted patent US 12,757,141 B1. A Starlink satellite talks to phones on the ground through many narrow beams at once. A phone near the middle of a beam is closer to the satellite than a phone at the edge, so its signal arrives a little sooner. Cellular networks expect those arrivals to line up. If they do not, calls and data can slip out of step. This patent is how SpaceX fixes this. For each short slice of time, the satellite measures how long the signal takes on every beam, using the distance from the satellite to a reference point inside that beam’s footprint. It then holds the faster beams in a buffer just long enough that every beam matches the slowest one. The phone sees one steady delay instead of a mix. The patent covers the satellite computer and the phased-array antenna that do this, plus the link from the satellite through a gateway into a normal mobile carrier’s network. — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) October 6, 2026

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams recently told clients, "Any entry of SpaceX as a mobile carrier could be highly bearish for the wireless industry."