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“Last Critical Piece”: SpaceX Secures Spectrum Deal To Challenge Big Telecom

"Last Critical Piece": SpaceX Secures Spectrum Deal To Challenge Big Telecom

Major telecom stocks puked after hours after Elon Musk's SpaceX announced it would acquire a portfolio of up to 14 MHz of paired low-band spectrum in the 800 MHz band, positioning Starlink to become a major mobile carrier in the US.

Musk wrote on X that the low-band spectrum represents "the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America."

"While Starlink Mobile's global 2 GHz mid-band spectrum will provide high-bandwidth capacity in the United States, this new low-band spectrum will provide a coverage layer that ensures Starlink Mobile's signal penetrates through obstacles, such as walls, and can provide service to customers' devices even when they are in buildings. Critically, most existing mobile devices already support this underused band," SpaceX noted.

Subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, SpaceX plans to combine its nationwide low-band spectrum license portfolio with its satellite-to-cell services, which the company said will enable "high-speed service directly to unmodified devices anywhere in the world."

AT&T tumbled 7.3% in after-hours trading, while T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications each dropped 6.6% as of 5 p.m. New York time. SpaceX rose 1.5%.

Another piece of the puzzle:

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams recently told clients, "Any entry of SpaceX as a mobile carrier could be highly bearish for the wireless industry."

Tyler Durden Thu, 10/08/2026 - 20:05




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