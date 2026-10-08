Russia's Crown Jewel Refinery Ablaze After Drone Strike, Data Center Also Hit In War First

Ukrainian drones have hit a major Russian industrial hub and oil refinery which lies very far away from the front lines of fighting, in Western Siberia, north of the Kazakh border.

The Omsk Oil refinery and industrial complex is located well over 1500 miles from the Ukrainian border. Regional Governor Vitaly Khotsenko announced Telegram that several drones were shot down by air defenses, but that one made it through to impact.

Circulating social media image of aftermath of the attack on Omsk.

Ukraine's General Staff was quick to own up to the Thursday attack, stating, "The destruction of such facilities is the exercise by Ukraine of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation."

While the extent of potential damage to the refinery itself remains unknown, images from local residents showed explosions and fire in the area near the oil refinery.

Emergency crews are active at the scene of the facility, Russia's largest, which is owned by Gazprom Neft

8 October 2026: Multiple channels report a sustained Ukrainian long-range drone attack on Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk, with 15 or more explosions so far. The governor confirms an ongoing drone attack in the region. Gazprom Neft’s refinery can process about 22 million tonnes annually, roughly 440,000 barrels per day, or about 1/15th of Russia’s total refining capacity. #OSINT #Russia — OSINT Intuit™ (@UKikaski) October 8, 2026

The same remote refinery was forced to halt operations when it came under a similar long-range drone attack previously in July. Bloomberg provides some additional details:

In a separate statement, Ukrainian drone maker Fire Point said Ukraine’s forces attacked Russia’s largest oil refinery, over 2,500 km from the border, with upgraded FP-1 drones , confirming a hit

, confirming a hit Omsk refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, processed ~22m tons of crude (~440k b/d) in 2024, producing 5m tons of gasoline and 8m tons of diesel.

Some regional reports have said that motorists in the same city have been forming long queues at gas stations, amid what has already been a situation of national fuel shortages.

Ukraine reportedly struck Russia’s Omsk oil refinery, located beyond the Ural Mountains, more than 3,000 km from the Ukrainian border. It is Russia’s largest oil refinery. https://t.co/cY6xGxqSHY — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 8, 2026

Russian Data Center Attacked in First of War

Also, in the overnight hours there's been another reported first of the war: Russian tech giant Yandex has reported its data center in the town of Sasovo, in Ryazan region, was attacked and caught fire.

"The attack marks the first confirmed strike against Russian data infrastructure since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, weeks after Moscow launched attacks against Ukrainian data centers," The Moscow Times underscores.

Russia has itself long been going after data centers in Ukraine, however. The Kremlin has argued that these data centers support Ukrainian military operations, with the same accusations now being hurled the other way as well.

According to more from the same publication:

NASA’s fire monitoring service FIRMS showed a fire in Sasovo early Thursday morning. Outage tracking platform Downdetector recorded more than 1,300 user reports of disruptions affecting Yandex Cloud, Yandex Documents and Yandex Tables, while core consumer tools like search and taxi services remained online. Yandex shares dropped more than 3.4% during Thursday morning trading on the Moscow Exchange.

@exilenova_plus/Telegram, Moscow Times

A key element of Ukraine's drone warfare strategy is to keep hammering away at Russian energy and industrial infrastructure in hopes of devastating the economy amid US-led sanctions, in order to ultimately force President Putin to the negotiating table on terms acceptable to Kiev and the West.

Mass Civilian Casualties in Ukraine

The Kremlin has of late made known that it would increasingly targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure as a result of Kiev forces doing the same in Russian territory with its nightly drone assaults.

This has already had tragic effect amid mass casualty events this week. The NY Times writes Thursday, "At least 30 people were killed in a Russian strike on a commuter bus in the country’s east, officials said, a day after an attack on an apartment building far behind the combat zone killed 22."

Moscow has not commented on these alleged attacks. "Images posted by local prosecutors showed the burning metal shell of the bus along with debris and some of the victims on the road," BBC also reports. It happened mid-morning and appears to have involved an aerial bomb dropped on a bus stop.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service/AFP/Getty Images

Far from being closer to some kind of US-mediated peace talks that President Trump is hoping for, the tit-for-tat strikes are getting nastier as the war continues to spiral. Ukraine's President Zelensky is vowing revenge.

Speaking of the killings in the Donbass region, Zelensky said: "This strike will not go without our response." He said further on Telegram: "Russia is trying to destroy all life in Donbas, and the world needs to react to this. React harshly - exactly as the Russians deserve for all the deaths they have caused."