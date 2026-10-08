The empire is not innocent and stupid… we should not be, either!

A correspondent recently shared this statement by Murray Rothbard with us.

This is not just true, but in recent decades since Murray passed on, the evidence of its truth has grown. Perhaps exponentially.

As followers of the Creator, we hasten to point out that “The State” (human government) exists in rebellion to God. If most people were to be asked, “who is the greatest enemy of YHWH God?” the answer would be “Satan.” Perhaps Satan tempted those who created human government just as he is recorded having tempted Mother Eve… and perhaps he still does.

But we suggest that perhaps, when it comes to evil, the Accuser (Satan) has been surpassed by his pupils, those he tempted to rebel against the Lord.

Which leads us to some more of Murray’s observations, which are being proved accurate daily. And not just here in the States (indeed, every State), but across the planet:

Of course, he is far from the only person to give us such wonderful and important ideas:

All of which brings us to Murray yet again:

Perhaps this might be a wise thought as we narrow down to just a few weeks to the latest “most important election of our lifetime” we will “enjoy on 3 November 2026.

As we have noted before, there are many lovers of liberty who not only have abandoned politics but also refrain from voting. They do this for several reasons.

First, are we “legitimizing” human government by participating? Here at TPOL, we object to this logic, as when you are fighting against a criminal organization, you must take advantage of every tool of self-defense you can. We believe that you can (and should) use the vote like you would a rifle, pistol, or knife: in self-defense, defense of others, and to put food on the table. (Or keep food on the table, we might better argue.) Secondly, are we obligating ourselves to go along with whatever the vote is over, whether we win or lose? Again, there is nothing in the process which causes us to commit such an evil act. Just because we lose an (immoral) vote on who becomes lunch next, and it happens to be us who win, have we obligated ourselves to stretch out our neck to make it easier to kill, cook, and eat us?

Just a few things to think about on this fall evening. (Or morning, since we’ve just busted our publishing deadline again!)