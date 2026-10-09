AAA Developer Releases The Gayest $300 Million Video Game Of All Time?

If gaming studios were run by smart people they would scrap any projects they launched in the early 2020s and start over from scratch. The problem is, these are not very smart people.

Much like Hollywood, the gaming industry has been ideologically captured by Reddit-brained activists for at least a decade. Numerous media productions that began their creative life at the peak of the woke era are finally being released, with video game development often taking five years or more. The problem is, these companies placed massive bets on woke becoming the "new normal", and they bet wrong.

It should be noted that gamers in the US were the first large subculture that called out the far-left takeover of entertainment. "Gamergate" will live in history as the movement that sparked the wider "culture war" against highly organized and well funded progressive propaganda. Legacy news outlets attacked them relentlessly, but it only made them stronger.

Today, the gaming community is largely united against woke content and influence within the industry. Using simple boycotts, they have demolished the releases of dozens of AAA titles. Some of these games cost hundred of millions of dollars to develop, but they are crashing and burning due to lack of consumer interest.

Such is the case with "Gears Of War: E-Day", which some critics are calling the gayest AAA title yet produced.

Gears Of War: E-Day follows the typical woke propaganda formula - Hijack a male dominated franchise, hold onto the veneer, but hollow out the game's beloved mythology and exploit it as a DEI and LGBT vehicle. It should go without saying, but no one wants to charge into battle as a fat angry lesbian with a chip on her shoulder. This is not the kind of character that inspires enthusiasm in the community, but this is what you're going to have to deal with regularly in Gears Of War.

This video is all you need to know about the Queers of War: Gay Day (Gears of War: E-Day) controversy. Men bad Women good This game can go fuck itself completely. https://t.co/n7HrAwITUw — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) October 3, 2026

Oh boy...here we go again. And just in case anyone doubts the intentions behind these kinds of characters, the game has LGBT flags for player profiles, and has a trans woman technical director (a man pretending to be a woman).

The grand pursuit of the illusory "modern audience" has proven catastrophic for the gaming industry. Multiple studios are undergoing mass layoffs and some are being absorbed into larger media conglomerates. The good news is that the people being fired are people who were never qualified to work in games development anyway. The bad news is that the consumer market is awash in some of the worst content of all time until the industry finishes correcting course (and who knows how long that will take).

Gears Of War is just another casualty; another classic franchise gone awry. The Steam player count started off rough, well below what proponents had hoped for at a peak of 31,517 and dropped by 50% in only two days. To put this in perspective, Elden Ring, a game with a more niche audience than Gears Of War, had a peak Steam player count of 953,000. It's an utter embarrassment for Gears developer Epic Games.

It also might be a crushing cash loss.

GOW cost approximately $300 million to produce, and must sell nearly 6 million copies (including 1 million copies on Steam) to break even. At its current sales pace there is zero chance of this happening. As noted, projects like Gears were set in motion in around 2019-2020, well into the madness of the woke media nightmare.

There is a simple formula for avoiding this kind of product flop:

Stop trying to co-opt and feminize masculine properties.

Stop putting LGBT characters into video games unless the game is low budget and is specifically tailored to that very small audience. Clearly, no one wants to hear about aberrant sexual identities while they are trying to relax and play a shooter. And most of all, parents do not want their children being brainwashed by LGBT propaganda. Consumers want to play Gears Of War, not Queers Of War.

Keep DEI out of storytelling. Few people are bothered by minority characters, but everyone is sick of DEI tropes, low-intelligence race commentary, feminist girl-bosses, etc. People are not going to pay for games with any hint of this stuff.

Hire straight men for the next 10 years and tap into Gen-X storytellers. The industry needs to relearn how to write men's stories and characters and clean house of all the freaks who have to project themselves and their sexual identities into everything.

It's really that simple. Will these companies do it? No, probably not. They'll carry out a multitude of half-measures which will inevitably lead to these outcomes, but only after they hit absolute rock bottom.