Fashion Police: Fifteen-Year-Old Boy Is Arrested After Joking About How A Politician Dresses

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

The King may have no clothes, but he has cops...

Fraser, of Walsall in the West Midlands, says he still does not understand why four police officers arrested him at his home two months ago Credit: Andrew Fox

The leader of the Conservative Party on the Wolverhampton City Council, Simon Bennett, apparently can take anything but fashion criticism. The politician reportedly called the police on a 15-year-old boy for mocking his clothing style at meetings. It is the latest example of the collapse of free speech in the United Kingdom.

A boy only identified as "Fraser" is a 15-year-old supporter of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. He found himself searched and arrested by four officers from the West Midlands Police at his home, locked in a cell, fingerprinted, subjected to a DNA search, and taken for a mugshot. The police then searched his bedroom and telephone.

All of this was over his joking about how Bennett dressed in public.

The Telegraph reports that Fraser joked about how the Tory councilor had attended a meeting in a T-shirt and shorts. When Bennett later attended a subsequent meeting in a suit, Fraser commented that at least he was no longer "looking like a rent boy", a derogatory term for homosexual prostitutes in Britain.

Bennett admits calling the police and portrays himself as the victim of this child: "The police have not arrested for no reason... There were a number of posts that targeted me... It was unpleasant and I was targeted by a child I had no way of dealing with."

It is only the latest example of the anti-free speech culture that has taken hold in Britain, where the government has continued to expand speech criminalization policies.

In my book, "The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage," I discuss how free speech is in free fall in the United Kingdom, including the arrest of comedians and children engaged in playground taunts.

A man was convicted for sending a tweet while drunk referring to dead soldiers. Another was arrested for an anti-police T-shirt. Another was arrested for calling the Irish boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend a "leprechaun." Yet another was arrested for singing "Kung Fu Fighting." A teenager was arrested for protesting outside of a Scientology center with a sign calling the religion a "cult." Last year, Nicholas Brock, 52, was convicted of a thought crime in Maidenhead, Berkshire. The neo-Nazi was given a four-year sentence for what the court called his "toxic ideology" based on the contents of the home he shared with his mother in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

While most of us find Brock's views repellent and hateful, they were confined to his head and his room. Yet, Judge Peter Lodder QC dismissed free speech or free thought concerns with a truly Orwellian statement: "I do not sentence you for your political views, but the extremity of those views informs the assessment of dangerousness."

Lodder lambasted Brock for holding Nazi and other hateful values:

"[i]t is clear that you are a right-wing extremist, your enthusiasm for this repulsive and toxic ideology is demonstrated by the graphic and racist iconography which you have studied and appeared to share with others..."

Even though Lodder agreed that the defendant was older, had limited mobility, and "there was no evidence of disseminating to others," he still sent him to prison for holding extremist views.

After the sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), warned others that he was going to prison because he "showed a clear right-wing ideology with the evidence seized from his possessions during the investigation....We are committed to tackling all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to threaten public safety and security."

There remain, however, some in Britain who want to restore free speech. Lawyers for Fraser are planning to sue over wrongful arrest and false imprisonment. However, their client still remains in the criminal justice system. Many have suggested it was his support for Farage that drew the ire of this politician and the police.

Britain is a cautionary tale for our own country. While this speech would be clearly protected in the United States, there is a growing anti-free speech movement in this country that is aligned with European censors.

For his part, Bennett seems unrepentant in punishing his critics. He previously discussed his purpose as a public servant: "you've obviously got to find a unique selling point for yourself as well for people to buy into that. So the thing for me, is to find that unique selling point, find those single issues that matter to people." He certainly has found his "selling point," though it is tragically not "unique" in Britain.

As this case shows, censorship is the rage in Europe, and free speech is rapidly going out of fashion.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution."