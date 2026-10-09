Feral Youth Leaves Man's Intestines Hanging Out; Judge Lets Him Walk The Same Day

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A 19-year-old charged with stabbing a man in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, so badly that officers found the victim's intestines protruding, was released the same day on a promise to come back to court.

He did not have to post a dime. Eight days later he was the prime suspect in yet another stabbing, this one at an East Liberty bus station, and he is now charged with attempted homicide.

District Judge Dan Butler signed the non-monetary bond. Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando, expressed disbelief that the suspect was walking free. This all occurred in Democrat-run Allegheny County.

A 19-year-old charged with stabbing a man in Pittsburgh so badly his intestines were hanging out was released the SAME DAY without posting a dime.



Eight days later, he's the prime suspect in ANOTHER stabbing.



District Judge Dan Butler let Delvin Dobbins walk on a non-monetary bond. Just a promise to show up to court.



Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando couldn't believe he was out.



"How can that be? I mean, he just stabbed someone in the stomach a week ago."



And it's happened before.



Two years earlier, Dobbins was let go after a burglary arrest because the juvenile detention center had closed. Two months later, he was charged with SHOOTING a convenience store clerk.



Two stabbings and a shooting. The man keeps racking up victims because the judge keeps SETTING HIM LOOSE! — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 8, 2026

On September 23, police were called to the 5000 block of Penn Avenue after a fight that began on a bus. WPXI reported that officers arrived to a man whose intestines were hanging out of his body. Delvin Dobbins, 19, was chased a short distance, tased, and found with a bloodied knife. He was charged with aggravated assault. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition and survived.

Chief Lando addressed the case the next morning on local radio.

"I remember in the police report it said when the officers arrived on scene the man's intestines were protruding," Lando said. "The officers immediately began rendering aid to prevent him from bleeding out."

Incredibly, Butler released Dobbins on a non-monetary bond that same day. No cash. A signature and a date. Sources told WPXI's 11 Investigates that Butler should not have done it. The Fifth Judicial District, which oversees Allegheny County magistrates, declined to comment.

Lando said he assumed the suspect was still locked up.

"I said, how can that be? He just stabbed someone in the stomach a week ago. Surely he would still be in jail," Lando said. "And I learned that the 19-year-old from the Penn Ave. stabbing was released on a non-monetary bond, which means you basically promise that you're just going to show up to court. You don't put up any money."

He added the obvious warning. "If they arrest someone who stabbed someone in the stomach and tried to kill that person, and that individual was let out of jail and hurt someone else or hurt one of my officers, I'd be very irate."

On October 1, just before 6 p.m., a 20-year-old Wilkinsburg man was stabbed multiple times at the East Liberty station on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway. WPXI reported he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition. Police told the station Dobbins was the prime suspect before he was charged.

TribLive, citing the criminal complaint, reported that Dobbins crossed the busway, argued with the man, then stabbed him and fled. A witness watching from a bus told police, "I felt like he was trying to kill him, I guess."

The two had worked together at the East Liberty Home Depot. Dobbins had been fired weeks earlier after a dispute over a female co-worker. The complaint said he had threatened to "fold him like an armadillo."

He was arrested the night of October 4 at a Wendy's on McKnight Road, after a tip, by Ross Township police and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

The complaint said "he poses a safety risk to the victim and the community" and noted the similarities to the stabbing eight days earlier.

A judge granted the district attorney's request to deny bail. Judge Wright denied bond. Dobbins is in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing was listed for October 15. The second victim was later described as serious but stable.

Even more incredibly, the September 23 stabbing was not the first time a court waved him through.

On September 4, WTAE reported, Judge Olasz granted Dobbins non-monetary bail on a criminal trespass charge. Police said he broke into the home of a former foster parent who had a protection-from-abuse order against him and hid in the attic crawl space of the connected house.

That case was still open when Butler cut him loose three weeks later. WTAE also reported that new charges tied to a September 13 robbery were filed after the busway arrest. The station said it was still gathering details on that case.

WPXI also reported that two years ago. Dobbins was arrested for a burglary as a juvenile and released because the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center had closed and there was nowhere to hold him. Two months later he was charged with shooting a convenience store clerk in the chest on the South Side.

Yes he also shot someone and is still walking around.

What the hell are these judges playing at?

WPXI's February 2024 report identified him then as Delvon Dobbins, 16. Police said the clerk was taking out the trash at 22nd and East Carson on February 3 when a male walked up, pulled a gun, and shot him in the chest. The victim recognized the shooter from about a month earlier.

Court documents said surveillance showed Dobbins taking a black handgun from a backpack and putting it in his jacket. He was charged as an adult. TribLive reported the charges were held for court in March 2024, and that no clear final disposition showed up in the county system.

Non-monetary bond is the polite name for what progressive courts have sold as reform. In reality it's nothing more than a promise from, in this case, an attempted murderer to show up in court.

In a city and county run for years by Democrats, the working assumption is that holding a violent defendant before trial is the scandal, and the next victim is an acceptable line item.

These repeat offenders keep being enabled in blue cities:

Seattle's mayor reached for new gun laws while repeat offenders stayed on the street.

A man who stabbed a father 30 times in front of his children was out after four years.

A career criminal fired a shotgun through a front door and murdered a 19-year-old on her own porch.

Illinois Democrats lost track of hundreds of violent criminals.

A judge admitted taking a chance on a violent criminal who then went on a shooting spree.

Another repeat offender was freed early and went straight back to it.

Another left an elderly American dead.

The file keeps growing, and the excuses stay the same.

Chicago has run the same experiment longer than almost anyone. A man fresh out of jail threatened to kill white people with hammers and a train torcher had 72 prior arrests.

Until judges in these cities start handing out proper punishments, this endless doom loop is set to continue indefinitely.