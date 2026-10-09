Kathleen Kennedy Reminisces On Her 14 Year Destruction Of Star Wars

You can learn a lot about the political left and their true principles by simply studying their pop culture products. Hollywood used to be a lot more savvy about hiding their intentions and their propaganda in tent pole films because they understood that they still had to make money. Alienating the majority of their audience in favor of pushing a manifesto was not an option back then.

However, in the past decade, something changed. Progressives in Tinsel Town became emboldened to the point that the Box Office no longer mattered. They decided they were going to pressure Americans to accept woke ideology - They were going to force-feed their Marxist vision to the masses until the public gave up on expecting anything different.

Telling good stories disappeared and politics became the central pillar of all media.

Once we examine this content and gain insight into the progressive mind, the reality of their motives proves rather disappointing: The only true principle of the far-left is power. They don't believe in anything else.

And it's not even real power that they romanticize. It's not the power of courage, the power of strength, the power of merit or intelligence. Rather, they covet the power of subversion; the power of manipulation, deception and collectivism. Leftists write heroes as villains and villains as heroes. They are the Dark Side.

Needless to say, nothing about his model is inspiring or emotionally compelling. Almost no one relates to the deconstruction of heroes and morality because the vast majority of people are not narcissistic psychopaths. Most Hollywood films of the past decade are not made for normal humans - They are made for a tiny contingent of soulless freaks.

Making movies "for everyone" (but primarily the soulless freaks) was Kathleen Kennedy's mission when she took over the Star Wars franchise after Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. Kennedy pontificated often on her distaste of the "male dominated audience" that Star Wars represented and she set out to "make the force female". In other words, she planned to inject her feminist narratives into the biggest blockbuster franchise of all time; a story made specifically to appeal to young men.

After heavy criticism over her politicization of Star Wars and the obvious sabotage of the hero's symbol in Luke Skywalker, Kennedy doubled down in 2024 and played the victim card (as all feminists do):

“I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal… Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation - it’s terrifying.”

She also said storytelling “does need to be representative of all people,” calling that “an easy decision.”

In January 2026, Kennedy finally exited Lucasfilm after 14 years of destroying Star Wars, as well as Indiana Jones and Willow. There is no successful Lucasfilm property in existence anymore. That's quite an accomplishment if you think about it. Kennedy took some of the most beloved films of all time with a massive built-in audience, and somehow made everyone walk away.

In her Deadline exit interview, Kennedy was asked about the lows of her tenure and she pointed at the fans:

“The lows are that you’ve got a very, very small percentage of the fan base that has enormous expectations and basically they want to continue to see pretty much the same thing. And if you’re not going to do that, then you know going in that you’re going to disappoint them. I’m not sure there’s anything you can do about that, because you can’t please everybody.”

She asserted that she would not change anything Lucasfilm did during her tenure. In the same interview she argued that women entering the franchise get targeted unfairly by “a very small group of people, with loud megaphones,” that she does not believe that group is the majority, that bots amplify it, and that people need a “tough skin.”

If it was a "very small" group of people then Star Wars would still have an audience, but this is the classic leftist deflection. The audience doesn't have a problem with women in Star Wars, the audience has a problem with the woke-ification of Star Wars and the injection of propaganda. Get a female producer who respects the source material and audiences will be happy.

Almost a year after leaving Lucasfilm behind, Kennedy has returned to the media spotlight in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter to reminisce about the death of Star Wars. Of course, she doesn't see her career as a failure at all, and maybe that's because her goal was always to kill the franchise.

She once again repeated the lie that George Lucas did not give her any materials to help with the direction of the next trilogy. Lucas said he had story treatments for Episodes 7,8 and 9 but Kennedy and Disney largely ignored him after the sale of the company.

Bob Iger’s 2019 memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, is more specific. He wrote that Lucas completed outlines for three new movies and sent copies to Iger, Alan Braverman, and Alan Horn. Disney bought the treatments but was not contractually required to follow them. Iger says Lucas thought the purchase was a tacit promise they would be used, and was upset when he realized at a Skywalker Ranch meeting with Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michael Arndt that the plot was not one of his stories.

Kennedy herself has previously acknowledged those materials. In a December 2015 /Film interview she said Lucas “had specific plot ideas that evolved,” that he sat down with her in 2012, and that the stories changed once writers came on and Lucas was no longer in the development discussions.

In other words, Kennedy's new leftist team of writers hijacked the process and threw Lucas to the wayside. Kennedy was notorious for firing directors who disagreed with her "vision". She hired spineless yes-men instead and controlled the details of the production and story from behind the scenes (Start video at 59:49).

“You’ve got people where this means a lot to them. But at the same time, the challenge is to try to create something new, something original. So finding that balance is really the toughest thing.”

But there was no "balance". The purpose was to undermine the expectations of the original fans and deconstruct the mythology of the original films. Kennedy knew exactly what she was doing.

There will be some people who argue that none of this matters; that Star Wars is for kids or nerds and that there are more important things going on in the world. And this attitude is exactly why the political left continues to hold sway in the west - Because a lot of people are too ignorant to understand that popular culture is upstream from politics and social principles.

Society expresses values through stories as a way to pass on those values to future generations. The political left is fanatical, but they do understand that controlling pop culture is the key to controlling the western world. Upending the morals of a civilization is the path to destabilizing that civilization. And morals can be easily targeted through mass media.