Katie Zacharia Becomes New White House Press Secretary

President Donald Trump has chosen Katie Zacharia to be his next White House press secretary. Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he had "just appointed" her, which she publicly announced shortly later.

"Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime," Zacharia wrote on X, adding "I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out."

Thank you to President Trump for the distinguished privilege of serving as White House Press Secretary. Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime. President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country. The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day. I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out. Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting. God bless President Trump, and God bless America. — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 9, 2026

Zacharia is 41, a mother of four, and based in California. She started as an intern at the Republican National Committee, became its press secretary in 2024, and earlier worked in the George W. Bush White House's Office of Political Affairs. She is a regular on Fox News, Fox Business and Newsmax, holds a law degree from Pepperdine, and, per NBC News, often defends the administration on X. Mediaite says she currently works at Fix California, a group run by Trump special envoy Ric Grenell.

Zacharia left her DHS spokesperson job on April 1 after about six weeks, Just the News reported at the time. She gave no reason in her announcement. The Daily Beast reported that her ties to Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to then-Secretary Kristi Noem, were the catalyst; she denied that to Just the News and blamed the strain of frequent travel between California and her family.

Trump's Truth Social post called her a MAGA supporter with "an unblemished record of support," per Scripps News, and said she would work well with the media and the American people. Mediaite, citing CNN, says Trump had called a number of close allies in recent days to ask what they thought of her, and, citing the New York Post, that her ties to Lewandowski and Grenell, who have reportedly long clashed with chief of staff Susie Wiles, could shift the West Wing's power dynamics. The Daily Beast says Jennings, Alina Habba, Jason Miller and Leavitt's deputy Anna Kelly were also floated for the job.

The pick comes about two months after Leavitt left and less than a month before the midterms. NBC News notes that Trump has complained at recent events that "we're not doing a good job of public relations."

As the Epoch Times notes further, Zacharia has worked since June as a top communications adviser for Trump Media, which owns the president's social media platform, Truth Social, according to her LinkedIn social media account. She also worked for the Department of Homeland Security for two months earlier this year.

If she takes the role, Zacharia would be replacing former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who left the administration in August. Leavitt has since taken a job at Fox News.