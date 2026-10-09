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Massive 8.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Panama

Massive 8.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Panama

A magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck Panama at around 1:56 p.m. EST, according to the US Geological Survey. 

What's known so far:

Alerts:

The preliminary epicenter was located about 8.7 miles southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, at a depth of 20.5 miles.

The epicenter is about 122 miles southwest of Panama City. The immediate damage report is unknown. 

Commerical travel is being diverted:

First footage surfacing on X: 

Today's massive quake follows Venezuela's June twin quakes, Colombia's August earthquake, and Peru's August quake.

*Developing... 

Tyler Durden Fri, 10/09/2026 - 14:21




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