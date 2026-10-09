Massive 8.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Panama

A magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck Panama at around 1:56 p.m. EST, according to the US Geological Survey.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 8.0 - 14 km SW of Pitaloza Arriba, Panama https://t.co/qnQAspzMXy — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 9, 2026

What's known so far:

Alerts:

Tsunami Info Stmt: M8.0 General Area of Panama 1056 PDT Oct 9: Potential to generate destructive tsunamis; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 9, 2026

The preliminary epicenter was located about 8.7 miles southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, at a depth of 20.5 miles.

The epicenter is about 122 miles southwest of Panama City. The immediate damage report is unknown.

Commerical travel is being diverted:

Planes are being diverted from Panama after the M7.6 earthquake that struck Southern Panama https://t.co/aufk5L6mTD — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) October 9, 2026

First footage surfacing on X:

Señor temblor que se acaba de sentir en Ciudad de Panamá. Cc @tvnnoticias https://t.co/Pfe5FP6ZoV — Freddy Pitti (@freddypitti) October 9, 2026

Llegan más imágenes del Terremoto en Panamá de 7.6 (actualizado en los ultimos minutos) https://t.co/KfxHsI19vb — Ernesto (@ernestojmro) October 9, 2026

#Atención Un terremoto de magnitud 8.0 se acaba de registrar en Panamá. https://t.co/iYVFfy4lZD — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) October 9, 2026

Today's massive quake follows Venezuela's June twin quakes, Colombia's August earthquake, and Peru's August quake.

*Developing...