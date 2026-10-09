"Migrants Join Forces With Antifa" As EU Riots Spread From France To Belgium

Europe is demonstrating that the globalist progressive experiment is crashing and burning, as far-left riots, which we pointed out at the start of the week, were "spreading like cancer" from France to Belgium, continue on Friday. What's to say the social unrest will stop there?

The chaos and social unrest mimic the US Marxist BLM riots in 2020, when left-wing NGOs and politicians allowed these radicals to mobilize and burn down city blocks. What's happening in Europe could've happened in the US this year if the State Department, Treasury, and other agencies hadn't cracked down on these far-left NGOs, big family foundations, and foreign subversion networks.

Social media user Visegrád 24 has pointed out that riots in Europe are taking a disastrous turn: "Young second and third-generation migrants have joined forces with Antifa for today's riots in Brussels."

BREAKING: The riots are spreading from France to Belgium. Young second and third-generation migrants have joined forces with Antifa for today’s riots in Brussels https://t.co/zySR6266OY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2026

That's the second issue: far-left groups weaponize migrants to fulfill their sinister goal of overthrowing capitalism and the West, similar to what far-left radicals in the US, such as the Democratic Socialists of America, have in mind when they say, in their own words, that they want to "bring down America from within."

"The most important thing we can do is take that (American) empire down from within" DSA members make it clear what their goal is: destroying America. https://t.co/Txy5Na21UG — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 5, 2026

You're starting to get the picture, if readers don't already understand: the West has a radical-left problem. It's being showcased on a grand stage in Europe, where radicalization is infecting not just migrants but youth at younger and younger ages. This is an embarrassing dilemma for European liberals, as it only supercharges right-wing candidates to gain power, as Nomura analysts expect the EU "lurches" right in the 18-month election cycle already underway.

This was the problem high-level State Department officials discussed with their European counterparts this past summer: the troubling far-left radicalization impacting younger and younger people.

More footage from Belgium:

🔴 🇧🇪 #BELGIUM Clashes ongoing at the Central Station in #Brussels . The march was supposed to start around 10:30 a.m. Still major tensions: mortars and water cannon on protestors🇧🇪🚨 https://t.co/A4CqN9wY87 — World_Breaking_News03 (@Breaking2003) October 9, 2026

#France #LFI Je vous propose une petite immersion à Liège en Belgique . Comme en France , les casseurs ont la même origine , ils ne se cachent plus . Trop de laxisme , le même discours victimaire de la gauche et de l'extrême gauche , le culte de l'excuse . Jean Luc Mélenchon embrase la France avec la récupération du mouvement lycéen , ses hordes de barbares ( sa nouvelle France ) sèment le chaos , ils comptent sur l'abstention de la majorité silencieuse pour les élections présidentielles de 2027 . Ces images doivent nous inciter à voter contre Jean luc Mélenchon , après il sera trop tard !!! — Patricio Andolini 🇨🇵🇮🇹 🇮🇱 ⚡️PFM Soutien FDO⚡ (@Corleone040480) October 9, 2026

If it weren't for DOGE cutting USAID funding by 85% and the US multi-agency task force cracking down on billionaire-funded lefty NGOs and subversion networks, who's to say these riots wouldn't be spreading to the US by now?

But massive foundations, such as possibly the Gates Foundation, and many other lefty billionaires are too scared about the potential loss of their prized nonprofit status. That is likely one reason riots in America didn't materialize this past summer.