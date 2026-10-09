Saudi Pilot Among 3 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack; Houthis Under Pressure On Red Sea Coast

Saudi Arabia has finally reopened King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Friday following attacks by the Houthis that killed three people and injured several on Thursday, and caused widespread flight suspensions and delays in the region.

Airport facilities and aircraft were hit in the attack, with at least one Saudi Airlines passenger plane having been destroyed. The airline announced that tragically one of its pilots was killed.

"It is with profound sadness that Saudia announces the passing of Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami," the national airline announced.

In total three people were killed in the Thursday attack on the airport, and three others injured, with unconfirmed but widely circulating images appearing to show extensive damage.

The most severely damaged aircraft was on the ground and without passengers at the time it was struck, national reports say.

The country's General Authority for Civil Aviation announced in a social media post, "The attacks also resulted to injuries to a number of citizens and residents, ranging from minor to severe, and were immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care."

And Saudi Airlines subsequently stated: "Saudia's flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal as of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The airline continues to monitor flight schedules and communicate with passengers through its official channels."

There was further damage in the capital as a result of the Thursday Houthi ballistic missile launches:

Some diplomats said they had received warnings, and some schools in Riyadh told parents there were orders to shelter in place, though authorities did not issue a public alert. Reuters could not identify the source of the booms. According to the Saudi Civil Defense Directorate, shrapnel fallout from a missile interception caused damage to a children's nursery and a medical clinic in Riyadh.

The State Dept has issued a new travel warning for Americans, after earlier telling diplomats to stay away from Riyadh's international airport:

Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment. Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans traveling to and from the Middle East should monitor information about airport and airline operations. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions. Read the latest country-specific alerts at: https://t.co/ouQakQVHet — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 8, 2026

Previously, three people had been killed across the kingdom from Houthi attacks Tuesday into Wednesday, with 36 injured, in attacks leading up to the Thursday ballistic missile assault on Riyadh.

Over in Yemen, the Saudi-backed forces are claiming key gains around the Bab al-Mandeb coastline amid intense fighting.

Saudi-funded Al Arabiya is meanwhile hailing on Thursday that "Yemen's armed forces take complete control of Bab al-Mandeb after clearing the area, military sources say." The Houthis have since issued a statement saying the opposite:

Houthi spokesperson says that the Saudi's made no progress and repelled the Saudi-backed troop advancement towards the Bab el-Mandab Strait

Contradictory reports abound on the status of the fight for Yemen:

SABA citing a military source: The enemy's forces, which are attempting to attack the southern part of Bab al-Mandab and are originating from the Lahij province, have been targeted. The attack has been repelled, resulting in dozens of casualties (killed and wounded) and the destruction and disabling of several vehicles. — barry with the NED (@bonzerbarry) October 9, 2026

However, independent conflict observers have noted the fighting is still fierce, and that Saudi reports of the retaking of large territory has been premature, exaggerated, or else false - amid an ongoing fog of war.