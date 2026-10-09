The AI Rally Trapdoor Just Swung Open Violently

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Last week, I wrote a piece titled “It’s Official: The AI Emperor Has No Clothes,” arguing that the artificial intelligence bubble was approaching the point where investors would be forced to confront the financial reality underneath years of hype, circular financing and absurd valuations.

A couple of weeks earlier, I had predicted that the AI bubble would begin to burst within the next six to ten months. My argument was that the equity market was still pricing in a technological utopia while the bond and credit markets were beginning to recognize that the infrastructure buildout had gotten wildly ahead of itself.

Less than two weeks later, the evidence supporting that thesis is piling up.

The catalyst for my September 29 article was the disclosure of Anthropic’s 2025 financial statements, which finally gave investors a meaningful look underneath the hood of one of the most celebrated companies in AI. Anthropic reportedly generated approximately $4.6 billion in revenue during 2025 while recording more than $8 billion in operating losses and spending $7.33 billion on compute and infrastructure alone. Perhaps most astonishingly, the company had reportedly committed to approximately $518 billion in future cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations.

I argued that these disclosures exposed the enormous disconnect between the revenue these businesses were producing and the hundreds of billions of dollars being committed to support their growth. Investors had spent years waving away concerns about profitability with the promise that AI would eventually change everything, but we were finally beginning to get the numbers necessary to determine whether the economics could support that promise.

And today, another enormous piece of that puzzle fell into place.

According to a new report from the Financial Times, OpenAI’s annualized revenue at the end of September was approximately $50 billion, roughly $20 billion below the $70 billion figure investors had been led to expect. Earlier reports had placed annualized revenue around $40 billion in August, and subsequent indications of growth exceeding 70% helped produce the larger estimate. New financial information reportedly puts the figure closer to $50 billion, while OpenAI declined to comment.

$50 billion in annualized revenue is still an enormous number, and the difference between an inferred revenue estimate and an actual reported run rate isn’t necessarily the same as missing formal guidance. But that distinction doesn’t eliminate the broader problem: expectations surrounding this industry have become so enormous that even extraordinary growth may not justify the amount of capital already committed to it.

This is the point I’ve been making for months. The problem isn’t that artificial intelligence doesn’t work or that nobody wants to use it. The problem is that Wall Street has constructed a financial fantasy around the technology that assumes practically unlimited future demand, extraordinary monetization, perpetually available financing and an uninterrupted willingness among investors to fund infrastructure projects whose eventual returns remain uncertain.

And nowhere is that problem more dangerous than at OpenAI, which sits at the center of what may be the most extraordinary financial circlejerk in modern market history, neatly displayed in this chart from Zero Hedge, who noted total that OpenAI has $1.5 trillion in commitments ahead of them:

AI developers need enormous quantities of computing power, so they enter into massive agreements with cloud providers and infrastructure companies, which in turn purchase billions of dollars of equipment from Nvidia and other suppliers.

Infrastructure providers finance construction through debt, equity and increasingly complicated arrangements, while some of the same companies supplying equipment or infrastructure are also investing in the AI developers expected to purchase their products and services.

Money moves from investors to AI companies, from AI companies to infrastructure providers, from infrastructure providers to chipmakers, and sometimes from those chipmakers and their partners right back into the ecosystem. There are legitimate commercial transactions throughout this chain, but also extraordinary financial interdependence, with everybody using everybody else’s projected growth to justify their own spending.

This is where the trapdoor opens. If OpenAI’s revenue trajectory falls short of expectations, the implications extend far beyond OpenAI itself.

Infrastructure providers must reassess expansion plans, lenders must reconsider project creditworthiness, equipment suppliers must question future demand assumptions and investors who were previously willing to finance practically anything with AI attached to it may suddenly demand evidence of actual returns.

The same companies that spent years enthusiastically committing hundreds of billions of dollars to one another may eventually find themselves scrambling to collect payments, renegotiate contracts, reduce commitments and protect their balance sheets. We started seeing this last week with Oracle declaring a force majeure on a $165 billion data center project: Force Majeure Is Not A City In France

Everybody starts asking who owes whom, which obligations are enforceable and who ultimately bears the losses if projected demand fails to materialize. This is how a self-reinforcing investment boom becomes a self-reinforcing contraction, and it doesn’t necessarily matter how revolutionary the underlying technology is. A company can have a phenomenal product and still be a terrible investment, just as an industry can change the world while destroying enormous amounts of capital along the way.

And almost as if the market wanted to illustrate the point, another headline crossed the tape today: Nvidia-backed Australian AI infrastructure company Firmus is facing the possibility of postponing or abandoning its massive IPO after investor demand failed to materialize at the proposed valuation, according to Bloomberg.