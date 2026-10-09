Watch: Influencer Fights “Terminator” Robot In Wild Cage Match

A social media influencer stepped into the ring against a real-life "Terminator" robot in a bizarre showdown that offered a startling glimpse into the rapidly advancing world of humanoid robotics.

Frankie LaPenna, a 29-year-old influencer known for his outrageous online stunts, faced off against a six-foot-tall humanoid robot, one of three REK machines he fought, during a September 18 event in San Francisco organized by robotics startup Robot Entertainment Kombat.

Video of the wild encounter shows the towering machine, complete with a metallic skeleton and glowing red eyes reminiscent of the killer robots from the Terminator movies, entering a cage to battle its human opponent.

LaPenna initially appeared to hold his own, landing several punches against the machine - however, the robot quickly fought back and unleashed a series of powerful kicks, including one that sent the influencer flying across the cage.

The machine wasn't fighting on its own: a human handler was controlling it, according to Futurism.

Organizers billed the spectacle as the world's first human-versus-humanoid robot cage fight.

The machine was an EngineAI T800, a sophisticated humanoid robot developed by Shenzhen-based Chinese robotics startup EngineAI. The unusual showdown also landed organizers in hot water with California regulators.

The California State Athletic Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against REK, alleging the company had organized an unauthorized combat event involving a human participant.

"The California State Athletic Commission is committed to protecting the safety of the public and integrity of combat sports," said spokesperson Monica Vargas. "Unsanctioned activity puts the physical and financial well-being of all those involved at risk and such activity will not be tolerated."

It isn't the T800's first fight. EngineAI first teased the full-size humanoid last December with a clip of spinning kicks, followed by one showing it kicking the company's own CEO across a room. In July, as we reported, EngineAI staged what it billed as the world's first free-combat tournament for full-size humanoid robots in Shenzhen, drawing 32 international teams. One T800, Matador, kept throwing punches and kicks after a high kick knocked its head out of place - until it fell, crushed the head, and tore it off completely trying to get back up.

Closer to home, San Francisco venues began hosting VR-controlled bouts with smaller Unitree robots earlier this year - spectacles one researcher dismissed as "robot theater."