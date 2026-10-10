Are You Ready For "American COVID"?

Authored by Kit Knightly via OffGuardian,

The cold season is here, which means people getting sniffles, which means those few deluded people still living in 2020 are running out to test themselves for Covid the moment they - or, indeed, someone they happen to know - sneezes.

This means Covid cases are SURGING...

...from 0.5 in 100000 to 2 in 100000.

Or less than one third of the 6 in 100000 during the devastating autumn of 2025, which I trust we lucky survivors all remember with chilling clarity.

Most of these "cases" are due to the latest scary variant XFG - or "American Covid". I have no idea why they've called it that (maybe it's some kind of othering propaganda, the same way the French call syphilis "the English disease", while the English call it "the French disease").

The symptoms of this new variant are the same as the old variant - ALL the old variants. Headaches, coughs, nausea, aches...you know the drill. But there is one thing apparently marking "American Covid" out, that's what Dr Kaywaan Khan told The Mirror, anyway:

"You can still get some of the same features as with the common cold, like a cough or runny nose, but we are seeing a lot more hoarseness of voice."

So, hoarse voice. That means you have "American Covid"...maybe:

"It's not a defining feature, you can experience this with the common cold too, but with Covid, you can get a bit of laryngitis and this hoarse voice."

To sum up: the symptoms of this covid variant are very similar to that of the common cold, except for the hoarse voice...which you can sometimes get with a common cold.

Pretty terrifying stuff.

But there is good news, according to the Independent:

This winter's vaccine is specifically designed to protect against this strain and its variants.

Just in case you thought this wasn't just an advertising campaign for the latest booster - it is.

I can already hear the readers muttering. New variant. Same flu-like symptoms. Exaggerated statistics. Pointless vaccine booster. What is this, 2021?

And I agree, this isn't news worth mentioning yet, except I saw this in that Independent article, and it made me laugh:

But in most cases those who show symptoms do not need to take a lateral flow test, the NHS said.

Allow me to translate:

"Please, please DO NOT test yourselves just because you have cold symptoms! Because the tests just randomly return positive results, and too many people using them will make it look like the previous 12 covid vaccines didn't work."

It amuses me because it lays bare the architecture of the pandemic lie. It was always about testing.

They encouraged testing to create the pandemic, discouraged it again to end it, and the only way they can maintain their untested and potentially toxic vaccines did anything at all is by trying to stop people testing themselves.

That's just funny to me.