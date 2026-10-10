In First, Putin Conveys High Level Message To Trump On Ending Iran War

In a significant first of the seven-month long Iran war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has relayed to US President ⁠Donald Trump Tehran's position on a possible resolution to the ‌US-Iran war, according to the Kremlin.

So far it is only the Kremlin readout of the two leaders' Friday call which mentions the Iran proposal was conveyed, however it didn't specify what they discussed in particular.

"During the October 9 telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, considerable focus was on prospects for settling the Ukraine crisis, while the situation surrounding Iran and various aspects of bilateral relations were touched upon as well," Putin said in the statement.

While the big news of the weekend is the major Trump-Putin diesel deal, if it is confirmed that Putin has begun directly mediating on behalf of Tehran, this marks a huge precedent and possible turning point in the Iran conflict.

According to more on the call as it pertains to the Iran situation:

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin sent the message to Trump “in agreement with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,” according to a Google translation. Other Russian media reports said Putin spoke to Trump by phone after the Russian leader met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of a summit in Turkmenistan. Interfax didn’t elaborate on the specifics of how Iran sees the war — which began on Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets — coming to an end.

There were reports early after Trump launching Operation Epic Fury that Moscow was willing to help negotiate peace between Moscow and Tehran; however, Moscow has largely been on the sidelines - and Qatar and Pakistan in particular have been the lead mediators.

Given Trump just did the controversial Russian diesel deal, this could be a real opening to finally bring the Hormuz Strait crisis to an end.

Iran's military has been flexing, even as the US Navy has boasted of record numbers of tankers having gotten through Hormuz. In just October alone, the Iranians have attacked eleven ships trying to traverse the strait.

President Trump continues to act as if all is well, writing in his latest Truth Social: "I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE!"

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Putin has delivered Iran's position on ending the U.S.-Iran war directly to Trump, according to the Kremlin. It follows Putin's meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan on Thursday, where the two leaders held talks during a regional summit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had coordinated with Iran's president before conveying Tehran's position to Washington, placing Moscow in the role of intermediary between the two warring countries. The Kremlin has not disclosed Iran's conditions for ending the conflict, Trump's response, or whether formal peace negotiations could follow. Russia is now seeking a diplomatic role in resolving the war, even if there's little reason to think Washington and Tehran are any closer to an agreement. Source: Reuters / Writer: Mhedi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 10, 2026

"Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!" he added. But the Iran war, which the White House in the opening days kept promising would be swift and decisive, has devolved into a quagmire and Trump needs an acceptable exit before it limps on indefinitely, threatening to become his own Mideast 'forever war' legacy.