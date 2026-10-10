"Interplanetary Shockwave" Detected?

Space weather website SolarHam reported that an "interplanetary shockwave" was detected Saturday morning as a coronal mass ejection (CME) struck Earth's geomagnetic field.

ALERT: X-Ray Flux exceeded M5 Threshold Reached: 2026 Oct 10 1507 UTC Noaa Scale: R2 - Moderate Comment: Issue Time: 2026 Oct 10 1509 UTC https://t.co/Sq7yuY89ZB — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 10, 2026

"A very impressive spike in plasma density was noted in solar wind data, along with an impressive strength (Bt) and a Bz component that is swinging wildly between north and south. NOAA/SWPC have already added a moderate (G2) storm watch for the hours ahead and Strong (G3) conditions may also be possible," SolarHam wrote in the update.

Via SpaceWeatherNews

Now THAT is a shockwave impact Aurora at high latitude, geomagnetic storms likely https://t.co/CQ64hbB7E3 — SpaceWeatherNews (@SunWeatherMan) October 10, 2026

A CME is a massive eruption of plasma, or electrically charged gas, and magnetic fields from the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Possible impacts on Earth:

Brighter auroras , sometimes visible much farther south than usual.

, sometimes visible much farther south than usual. Disruptions to GPS, radio communications, and satellites.

Stress on electrical grids, potentially causing blackouts during extreme storms.

SpaceWeatherLive reports that a radio blackout is already in progress:

Moderate R2 radio blackout in progress (≥M5 - current: M6.57) Follow live on https://t.co/3Xxrvc3cpA https://t.co/Zzsb5k8uaH — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 10, 2026

*Developing...