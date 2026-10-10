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“Interplanetary Shockwave” Detected?

"Interplanetary Shockwave" Detected?

Space weather website SolarHam reported that an "interplanetary shockwave" was detected Saturday morning as a coronal mass ejection (CME) struck Earth's geomagnetic field.

"A very impressive spike in plasma density was noted in solar wind data, along with an impressive strength (Bt) and a Bz component that is swinging wildly between north and south. NOAA/SWPC have already added a moderate (G2) storm watch for the hours ahead and Strong (G3) conditions may also be possible," SolarHam wrote in the update.

Via SpaceWeatherNews

A CME is a massive eruption of plasma, or electrically charged gas, and magnetic fields from the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Possible impacts on Earth:

  • Brighter auroras, sometimes visible much farther south than usual.
  • Disruptions to GPS, radio communications, and satellites.
  • Stress on electrical grids, potentially causing blackouts during extreme storms.

SpaceWeatherLive reports that a radio blackout is already in progress:

*Developing...

Tyler Durden Sat, 10/10/2026 - 22:45




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