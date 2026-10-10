Pentagon Unveils $350 Million In Quantum Computing Initiatives

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

The Department of War announced $350 million in quantum computing initiatives on Oct. 8 intended to strengthen America's leadership in quantum computing capabilities and support national security.

The initiatives, announced by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, are part of the Trump administration's effort to boost quantum computing, which uses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve advanced problems much faster than traditional computers.

President Donald Trump previously issued a pair of executive orders on June 22 that set new development goals for the quantum computing industry to maintain U.S. dominance in the field. The goals included the development of the world's first quantum computer capable of powering advanced scientific research by 2028.

"Dominance in quantum information science is a critical priority for both President Trump and the Department of War," Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael said in a statement on Thursday. "Maintaining American leadership in this field is essential to preserving our technological edge, and R&E (Research and Engineering) is uniquely positioned to drive the innovation needed across academia and industry."

Under the new initiatives, the Pentagon will identify mission-relevant applications of quantum computing as the computers become available. The department said it expects the use of quantum computing in physics, chemistry, and materials science will support the development of next-generation weapons, platforms, and other cost-effective and lethal capabilities.

Additionally, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will coordinate with other agencies to host a series of application workshops giving experts and end users the opportunity to enhance national defense, develop economic opportunities, and boost quantum advantage. The workshops will start before January 2027, the Pentagon said.

On Oct. 7, the agency announced that four companies had been selected to advance to the final stage of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, representing about $200 million in new funding. The initiative aims to determine whether any quantum computing approach's value can exceed its cost by 2033.

The Pentagon said its initiatives will complement other initiatives recently announced by the Department of Energy, such as the Quantum Genesis Priority Applications and the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, as well as initiatives led by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Science Foundation.

The Pentagon said Thursday that developing a strong quantum industrial base was essential for the United States to maintain its leadership in the field, and that winning the quantum leadership race was critical for national security.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, the War Department's Office of Strategic Capital unveiled a roughly $150 million conditional loan commitment to enhance PsiQuantum's advanced prototyping and manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

David Lorch, director of the Office of Strategic Capital, said the proposed loan commitment to the Palo Alto, California-based company directly aligned with the president's mandate to boost quantum computing development and commercialization. Lorch said quantum computing will lead to "transformational capabilities."

"Funding the development of fault-tolerant quantum computing is a national security imperative," Peter B. Zuckerman, senior managing director at the War Department's Office of Strategic Capital, said in a statement.

"We must scale this critical technology to secure our technological edge and deny adversaries a decisive strategic advantage."

Michael said the Pentagon is "moving at breakneck speed" in response to Trump's orders.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission published a report last year concluding that while the United States led the world in most quantum research, China had deployed centralized coordination and industrial-scale funding to "seize dominance" in quantum technology.

In March, China included the development of quantum technologies as one of the strategic priorities listed in its 15th Five-Year Plan.