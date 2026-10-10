Police Body Cam Footage Of 6-Year-Old Child Who Shot Teacher Finally Released

The fatigue is real. A 6-year-old first grader shoots his teacher with a 9mm he stole from his mother, lodging a bullet in the educator's chest near her heart and nearly killing her, and the media and authorities suddenly go quiet about the details of the crime. It's an easy guess as to who is responsible and why.

The details of this story could not be more predictable because it follows a common thread of behavior which has plagued American culture for far too long.

On January 6, 2023 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, a 6-year-old first-grader (referred to in court as J.T.) shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner with a Taurus pistol he took from his mother. The boy pulled the gun from his hoodie pocket and fired one shot at Zwerner from roughly 10 feet away as she tried to reach for the weapon.

The bullet went through her left hand and lodged in her chest (near her heart; her lung collapsed). She then escorted the other students out of the room before passing out in the school office. No other students were injured. The gun jammed after a single shot and still contained seven rounds (The notoriously cheap quality control of Taurus actually saved lives this time).

The boy never faced charges.

To put the incident in context, it's important to remember that in 2023 the US was still in the midst of extreme race activism triggered by BLM and the political left. The mere act of telling the truth about certain crimes was considered untenable if those crimes involved minority suspects. Black Americans could do no wrong, and any suggestion that there might be a cultural problem was buried or dismissed as "bigotry."

Fast forward to this week, when a judge finally unsealed and released the body cam footage for the police response to the shooting. The behavior of the child involved should tell you everything you need to know. Now it makes perfect sense why this footage was kept away from the public for so long.

🚨 A 6-year-old shot his teacher. Richneck Elementary, Jan 6, 2023. Court unsealed Officer Brian Torrez's bodycam Oct 6, 2026. 🎥 The Virginian-Pilot / Daily Press https://t.co/TPphaycltx — Patriot (@_Patriot1776Q_) October 7, 2026

“If you want a piece of me, come it all, bitch,” the child said to officers as they investigated the scene.

"I stole that [gun] from my mom.”

“I don’t care if you call backup...I don’t care if I go to jail.”

The child is a ghetto psychopath in the making, and there's a high probability that he will continue to commit such crimes well into the future. Where did a six-your-old learn how to act like this? It's another case of the single-mother household problem.

J.T.'s mother was charged with lying on a federal background-check form when buying the 9mm handgun and to possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of marijuana. She was not charged with any responsibility for the shooting of the teacher.

The woman's attitude in interviews explains a lot about her son's mindset; she made excuses for the child and seemed to blame the teacher for the eventual shooting because the teacher imposed penalties for bad behavior in the classroom. Single-mother households in the black community are, essentially, criminal factories.

This is the mother of the 6-year-old boy that shot his teacher in the chest Everything makes perfect sense now https://t.co/YWYmnb9ve2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 9, 2026

This event once again illustrates an ongoing and largely ignored cultural dysfunction within the black community; an unwillingness to point out and punish sociopathic behavior. A willingness to blithely excuse violence. And an attitude of scorn when it comes to education (the treatment of public schools as daycares rather than places of academic study).

By extension, American society enables this problem by refusing to bring the hammer down on minority criminal activity for fear of being accused of "racism". The liberal revolving door of prosecutions and prisons has created a large and ever present population of repeat offenders. This tiny percentage of the American public creates the fast majority of problems in society (black Americans are also only 13% of the population and 50% of all violent offenders) .

Around 90% of all state prisoners have a history of prior convictions, and many of them started when they were young.

The issue has only been addressed more openly in the past couple of years as public fatigue grows. When authorities finally stop caring about who they "offend" and start applying pattern recognition to enforcement, that's when the US will stop seeing violent crime on such a scale.