Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Hit Major Russian Fuel Export Hub Hours After Trump-Putin Diesel Deal

Overnight reports say that Ukraine struck a major Russian petroleum-products export terminal. The news emerged just hours after President Trump announced a diesel supply deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian attack drones struck the NZNP Rostovsky oil export terminal in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, setting the facility ablaze just hours after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian fuel exports. — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) October 10, 2026

OSINT accounts on X published unverified footage appearing to show Russia's NZNP Rostovsky, a major petroleum-products storage and export terminal in southwestern Russia, ablaze.

Just hours after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian fuel exports, Ukrainian attack drones struck the NZNP Rostovsky oil products export terminal in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The Russian fuel export terminal was set ablaze. https://t.co/AaHzazyjS9 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2026

Russia's NZNP Rostovsky oil products export terminal, ablaze tonight in the city of Rostov-on-Don after a Ukrainian drone attack. https://t.co/Khgs35Uwf0 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2026

Se confirma. La terminal de exportación de productos petrolíferos NZNP Rostovsky 🇷🇺 ha sido atacada por múltiples drones ucranianos 🇺🇦. La terminal de transbordo de la refinería de petróleo de Novoshakhtinsk 🇷🇺(NZNP) es una pieza fundamental de la infraestructura logística y de exportación de energía del sur de Rusia 🇷🇺. Esta instalación sirve como el principal canal de salida de los productos refinados por vía acuática. El crudo llega a la refinería a través del sistema nacional de oleoductos de Transneft 🇷🇺 y, una vez procesado (diésel, fueloil y gasóleo marino), una parte importante se envía a esta terminal para su distribución internacional o regional. Se cree que está terminal rusa 🇷🇺 tiene una capacidad para movilizar hasta 7.5 millones de toneladas de productos petrolíferos al año. — SergioLR🪖 (@CasetaBosque) October 10, 2026

NZNP Rostovsky is significant because it is a major petroleum-products export facility with receiving and loading capacity of 3.5 million metric tons annually. It is one of the most critical facilities of its kind in southern Russia.

Late in the US cash trading session on Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to global markets, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

More color here:

Trump's announcement comes as persistent Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure this year, and Moscow's decision to extend its diesel export ban have collided with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, culminating in what Goldman energy analyst Nikhil Bhandari has described as a nightmare scenario for global refining markets.

As we pointed out yesterday, Trump's approval rating is trending at all-time lows, largely due to skyrocketing gasoline and especially diesel prices at the pump.

The Trump administration has pushed forward this week with broader use of tax-exempt dyed diesel, otherwise known as off-road diesel, to alleviate costs and has even touted the prospect of a diesel export ban. Europe has also jumped on board to suppress the global refining crisis, with G7 members planning to dump emergency stockpiles of diesel and crude into global markets to alleviate the supply crunch as winter in the Northern Hemisphere quickly approaches.