Equity Risk Premium Has Vanished, And Stocks Aren't Cheap...

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

💰 Equity Risk Premium Has Vanished, And Stocks Aren’t Cheap.

Last week’s Q4 market outlook laid out why the calendar, earnings, and buybacks lean bullish into year-end. I still think that. But one line in that report deserved more than a sentence. With the 10-year above 5%, Treasuries now offer a “risk-free” return that stocks haven’t matched since 2002. So this week, I rebuilt that claim from the raw data. The equity risk premium, the extra return investors demand for owning stocks over bonds, is the thinnest it’s been in a generation. What history says happens next is the more interesting part.

The Equity Risk Premium Has Turned Negative

The simplest version of the math compares what the S&P 500 earns with what a Treasury note pays. At Tuesday’s record close of 7,818.93, the index traded at about 27 times trailing as-reported earnings, according to Robert Shiller’s data. ChartRow’s independent count is 26.4. Either way, that’s an earnings yield of roughly 3.7%. The 10-year closed at 5.31% on Monday. In other words, every dollar in the index currently “earns” about 1.6 percentage points less than a dollar parked in a government bond.

Notice in the chart above how rarely the spread sits this far below zero. Shiller’s monthly data, now running through October 2026, puts the average since 1950 at about +1.0 point. Aside from the 2009 earnings collapse, the last time stocks yielded this much less than bonds was in 2002.

Someone will tell you trailing earnings are the wrong yardstick when profits are growing at nearly 30%. Fair enough. Use the forward numbers instead. FactSet’s forward P/E of 19.0 implies an earnings yield of about 5.3%, which is right on top of the 10-year. Such is the problem. Even on Wall Street’s most optimistic earnings math, investors get paid next to nothing extra to own stocks over bonds.

A Negative Premium Only Hurts When Stocks Are Expensive

Here’s where it gets interesting, and where I had to check my own bias. I sorted every month since 1950 by its starting premium, then measured the S&P 500’s real total return over the following decade. A negative premium on its own was NOT a reliable sell signal. The 1980s are the reason. Through the first half of that decade, the 10-year yielded well into double digits, stocks earned less than bonds month after month, and investors who bought anyway were rewarded with one of the best ten-year runs the market has ever produced.

The difference was the starting price. In the early 1980s, the S&P 500 carried an earnings yield above 5%, and at times above 12%. Stocks were cheap, and bonds were cheaper. The premium was negative because yields were enormous, and when yields collapsed, both assets soared. Starting points like that averaged a 10.3% real annual return over the next ten years. Only about one in twenty lost money.

Now look at the other bucket. When the premium was negative and the earnings yield was below 5%, the average real return fell to 3.7% per year. More than one in four of those ten-year stretches finished in the red. Most of those starting points came during the 1990s run-up and the dot-com peak. Such is the distinction that matters. Today’s 3.7% earnings yield puts us squarely in the expensive bucket, not the 1980s one.

A negative premium is survivable when you buy cheap. It’s a problem when you pay up for the privilege.

Cash And Bonds Now Pay You To Wait

For the better part of fifteen years, zero-yield money markets fueled the “there is no alternative” trade. Savers got pushed out of the risk curve because cash paid nothing. That flow can run in reverse, and Michael Lebowitz laid out why in “From TINA To TIGA.” Here’s what the alternatives pay today.

“Stocks return 10% over time. Why would I lock in 5%?”

Because that 10% assumes you start at an average valuation, and we aren’t starting there. Adam Taggart and I covered this on October 3rd in our conversation about buying bonds if a bear market worries you. A 5.3% Treasury held to maturity has no drawdown risk on the way to that return.

The bulls do have a valid point. When you measure stocks against inflation-protected Treasuries, instead of nominal ones, the premium survives. Currently, that premium ranges from roughly 0.8 to 2.3 points, depending on whose earnings you trust. That’s a thin margin, and the higher end depends on nearly 30% earnings growth arriving on schedule. For me, there is also some irony here. In my view, yields will eventually come down due to the disinflationary impact of debt on the economy. This is why I’ve argued for keeping bonds in your portfolio rather than ditching them. If yields fall, the premium rebuilds from the bond side, and stocks get rescued by the same math that hurts them today. If they don’t, the comparison to 1997 through 2002 stops being an analogy.

Notably, the recovery math is what investors consistently underestimate. We previously discussed that if a portfolio suffers a 24.7% drawdown, it requires a 33% gain to get back to even. However, if it suffers a more “Financial Crisis” impact of a 52.6% decline, that 111% recovery can take years to return to the previous level. Bonds not only reduce losses but also shorten the climb back, and that difference compounds over the years of a retirement timeline.

Here is another crucial point for owning bonds in your portfolio, particularly if nearing retirement. Income is better today than at any point in two decades. The 10-year yields 5.3%, more than three times what it paid at the end of 2021. That is contractual cash flow rather than hoped-for appreciation, which means you aren’t forced to sell equities into weakness to fund a withdrawal.

Lastly, the behavioral issue determines outcomes. DALBAR’s 2026 study found that the average fixed-income investor earned 2.41% in 2025, while the Bloomberg Aggregate returned 7.30%, a gap of 4.89 percentage points. Investors pulled a record 2.30% of assets out in a single month, July 2025.8 Read that again. The asset class returned more than 7%, while the people who owned it captured a third of the return. They sold into the drawdown and bought back after the recovery, which is the same behavior that the stock-bond correlation debate is now encouraging on a much larger scale.

What Should Investors Do Now

Let’s state the obvious: none of this discussion is about wholesale dumping of stocks before year-end. As discussed in last week’s report, the seasonal and earnings tailwinds still stand. Furthermore, the equity risk premium is a ten-year signal, not a ten-week timing tool. However, it does argue for changing what you own and how much risk you carry while you own it. A negative equity risk premium only normalizes in two ways. Bond yields fall, or stock prices do. The table below presents both outcomes simultaneously.

For our clients, this means a few recent changes. We shortened the duration slightly, but are still maintaining the overall bond allocations across all stock/bond allocation models. This is not because bonds are exciting, nor because the past five years treated them kindly. We keep those bond allocations because they remain the cheapest insurance against the one scenario that most severely damages a retirement plan. That is when a deep equity drawdown arrives early in the withdrawal phase.

Owning bonds in your portfolio is a choice. If you choose not to, there is nothing wrong with that decision as long as you can manage portfolio risk. If you choose to own bonds in your portfolio, they should be sized to your circumstances rather than to a number somebody printed in 1952. Forty percent is not a law of nature. Your income needs, your time horizon, and your honest tolerance for watching a statement fall determine that figure.

Understand the limitation clearly. Duration protects you in a growth shock and hurts you in an inflation shock. If inflation is the risk that keeps you awake, the answer is inflation-sensitive assets and a shorter duration.

The bond market is finally paying investors to be patient. The stock market is still charging full price for impatience.

🔑 Key Catalysts Next Week

Two narratives collide next week. Q3 earnings season starts in earnest with the big banks, and the September inflation data lands before the Fed goes quiet ahead of its Oct. 27-28 meeting. Monday is Columbus Day, so stocks trade while the bond market stays closed.

Tuesday morning brings JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs, along with Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Progressive, and ASML follow on Wednesday. Thursday is the heavyweight session, with Taiwan Semiconductor, Charles Schwab, PNC, U.S. Bancorp, BNY, and Prologis. Travelers closes the week on Friday.

Banks are expected to grow earnings 15.2%, well above the 4.4% expected for the financial sector overall. Watch net interest income, loan growth, and credit quality with yields near their highest level since 2002. If the banks show loan growth and steady credit with the 10-year above 5%, the broadening case gets real support. TSMC on Thursday is the most important read on AI demand after this week’s chip selloff, and ASML gives the equipment side a day earlier.

On the data side, Wednesday’s CPI report is the main event after August’s headline rate of 3.4%. Thursday is crowded, with PPI expected to be up 0.5% for the month, retail sales expected to be up 0.3%, plus the Empire State and Philly Fed surveys. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack speaks Monday.

Markets are currently pricing in roughly a 20% chance of an October hike, but traders see about an 80% chance of a move by December. The Fed’s quiet period begins Saturday, Oct. 17, so next week is the last chance for officials to shape expectations before the meeting. Expect any hawkish or dovish lean in their remarks to show up quickly in the 2-year yield.

Oil remains the wild card. Trump’s pledge not to strike Iran before the Nov. 3 midterms pulled Brent back, but it still sits above $100.

The single most market-moving event is Wednesday’s CPI. A soft print would support the “pause” camp and pull the 10-year back toward 5%. A hot one revives bets on December rate hikes and pushes yields higher, which matters more than usual given that stocks offer little premium over bonds.

A record standing on a few names is NOT the same as a broad advance.

For traders, the playbook is simple. Don’t chase the market while it’s sitting at the resistance of previous highs. A close above the record and the upper band near 7,846, with semis participating, would open a run toward 8,000. Pullbacks toward the 50-day average near 7,700 are the place to add exposure. A break below the Sept. 16 low of 7,567, which also lines up with the lower Bollinger Band, would warrant raising hedges and cash. We continue to recommend rebalancing winners back to target weights ahead of earnings and using the 50-day average as the stop-loss line.

The level that matters next week is the record close at 7,818.93. A close above it with chips joining in confirms the breakout. A failure there, with bank earnings and CPI on deck, likely keeps the index boxed between 7,700 and 7,850. A close below 7,700 would shift the near-term trend back to neutral.