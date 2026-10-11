NATO Country Detains, Expels Popular Russian Military Blogger

A prominent and influential Russian military blogger has been detained by a NATO country, and the Kremlin is urgently seeking answers.
Montenegro detained Mikhail Zvinchuk, the founder of the Rybar Telegram channel, setting off a diplomatic showdown with Russia amid international headlines.
His wife was also arrested in a local raid on where Zvinchuk was staying while he was reportedly engaged in a film project. The West has long labeled him a 'propagandist' related to the Ukraine war, with connections to the defense ministry and a huge base of readers and followers.
Local police and the state security agency said he was expelled from Montenegro's territory after his Friday apprehension.
Reuters reported that "Rybar, one of the most popular blogs on Russia's war in Ukraine, with more than 1.5 million subscribers, posted a message saying Zvinchuk and the others had been in the country legally and were planning to film at a monastery there." Russian sources are emphasizing that he had permission to be in the country.
"Since there were no violations of local legislation, we expect all detainees to be released," Rybar said. The Russian embassy in the country is demanding a clarification related to his brief, high profile detention.
But his media operation is seen by many as providing accurate reports of the battle front in Ukraine, and is demanding protections which are afforded journalists.
Back in July, Britain imposed sanctions on ten individuals associated with Rybar, claiming that the outlet is "responsible for spreading false narratives about Ukraine and interfering in European elections, including in Moldova and Armenia."
But Montenegro authorities claim he and his crew were engaged in acts of subversion, per CNN:
Montenegro’s prime minister said the detention came in response to information that the Rybar network could try to “destabilize” the Balkan country through a campaign of disinformation.
“Montenegro is protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future,” Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said on X.
The Montenegrin outlet Vijesti reported that Zvinchuk, his wife Valeriya and three other individuals had been detained Friday morning in the coastal town of Risan. It later reported that all five were issued with expulsion orders on national security grounds.
Tiny Montenegro broke away from Serbia during the George W. Bush years and subsequently became a full member of NATO in 2017. This is quite the rapid political transition from 'independence' to a NATO Article 5 member.
The Kremlin warns: "Visiting European countries is currently dangerous for Russian citizens."
Russian diplomats will ensure the rights of our citizens are RESPECTED — Peskov on Rybar's Zvinchuk arrest in Montenegro 'Visiting European countries is currently dangerous for Russian citizens' https://t.co/jDht4QpIbv— RTRussia (@RT_Russia_) October 9, 2026
Moscow has long condemned efforts of the Western alliance to break Slavic countries away and quickly induct them into NATO, in a blatant effort to extend the Western military alliance right up to Russia's doorstep. President Putin has been loudly condemning this practice especially going back to the mid-2000s expansion wave.
Kiev has long urged his arrest, claiming Zvinchuk "systematically disseminates disinformation aimed at justifying the invasion, discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and delegitimizing the Ukrainian government."