NATO Country Detains, Expels Popular Russian Military Blogger

A prominent and influential Russian military blogger has been detained by a NATO country, and the Kremlin is urgently seeking answers.

Montenegro detained Mikhail Zvinchuk, the founder of the Rybar Telegram channel, setting off a diplomatic showdown with Russia amid international headlines.

Mikhail Zvinchuk, the creator of the Rybar channel, via TASS

His wife was also arrested in a local raid on where Zvinchuk was staying while he was reportedly engaged in a film project. The West has long labeled him a 'propagandist' related to the Ukraine war, with connections to the defense ministry and a huge base of readers and followers.

Local police and the state security agency said he was expelled from Montenegro's territory after his Friday apprehension.

Reuters reported that "Rybar, one of the most popular blogs on Russia's war in Ukraine, with more than 1.5 million subscribers, posted a message saying Zvinchuk and the others had been in the country legally and were planning to film at a monastery there." Russian sources are emphasizing that he had permission to be in the country.

"Since there were no violations of local legislation, we expect all detainees to be released," Rybar said. The Russian embassy in the country is demanding a clarification related to his brief, high profile detention.

But his media operation is seen by many as providing accurate reports of the battle front in Ukraine, and is demanding protections which are afforded journalists.

Back in July, Britain imposed sanctions on ten individuals associated with Rybar, claiming that the outlet is "responsible for spreading false narratives about Ukraine and interfering in European elections, including in Moldova and Armenia."