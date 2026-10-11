Riyadh Airport Struck Again, A Day After Houthi Attack Killed 12, Including An American

Update(1420ET) : The Houthis have carried out yet another attack on Riyadh's international airport - this one coming Sunday evening and leaving more people injured, after the day prior a Houthi missile strike on the travel hub left 12 people dead and over 300 injured. Regional reports say emergency crews battled a fire in the wake of the fresh attack:

A fire broke out at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday after an unidentified projectile struck the airport’s terminal 4 for passengers. Authorities are responding to the scene, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen reported. Later on Sunday, the Kingdom’s civil aviation authority said the attack resulted in injuries and that damage assessment and safety checks of airport facilities were underway.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree announced that these strikes in response to the "brutal Saudi aggression against our country and our people."

According to CBS News, "The airport remains closed on Sunday and Saudi Arabia moved Riyadh schools online amid the Houthis' latest threat." Apparently those among the injured are airport workers, and not travelers, as the airport remains closed and flights have been canceled or diverted.

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Iran-backed Houthi rebels have not officially claimed responsibility for Saturday's missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and wounded more than 300. The mass-casualty missile strike raises new questions about the effectiveness of Saudi Arabia's Western-supplied air and missile defenses, including potential gaps in detection, interception, and/or coverage. It also raises the risk of a wider Gulf conflict.

Al Jazeera correspondent Yousef Mawry, reporting from Sanaa, wrote early Sunday that the Saudis face a very uncomfortable reality: repeated airstrikes across Yemen have yet to eliminate the Houthis' ability to launch missiles and one-way attack drones toward the kingdom.

At least 12 killed, more than 300 hurt in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport. Saudi civil aviation authorities earlier Saturday said airport operations were suspended. Read the latest on The Times of Israel. https://t.co/CLr1yymQnN — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 11, 2026

"Although Saudi Arabia has said it will retaliate, let's not forget that it's carried out many air strikes across Yemen, and the Yemeni group is still able to launch ballistic missiles and drones towards Saudi Arabia," Mawry wrote.

The missile attack on the international airport late Saturday was the kingdom's deadliest incident since the Iran war began. The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels, describing the attack as a war crime.

🇸🇦 BREAKING - AT LEAST 12 KILLED, 50 INJURED IN HOUTHI ATTACK ON RIYADH AIRPORT At least 12 people were killed and 50 wounded when Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis struck King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital on Saturday, according to three officials briefed on the attack who spoke to The New York Times. It was the deadliest attack on a Gulf Arab country since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began in February. Senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti claimed responsibility, describing the strike as retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, including attacks on civilian infrastructure. Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority temporarily suspended airport operations while assessing the damage. The attack follows repeated deadly strikes on the same facility this week, disrupting international air traffic and threatening Riyadh's ambitions to become a major global aviation and business hub. Saudi warplanes have simultaneously intensified their campaign in Yemen. A spokesman for the Houthi-affiliated health ministry says Saudi airstrikes have killed 91 people since September 3, most of them women and children. That figure has not been independently verified. President Trump said earlier Saturday that the United States may join Saudi strikes against the Houthis, reversing the possibility of direct intervention after Washington repeatedly declined Riyadh's requests for military action. 📹 @eshge_royayeee https://t.co/c52fNd0YvZ — The Tectonic (@thetect0nic) October 10, 2026

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces that 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in today’s Houthi missile strike against Riyadh Airport. The dead are from 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia - 4 🇧🇩 Bangladesh - 2 🇺🇸 The USA - 1 🇪🇬 Egypt - 1 🇯🇴 Jordan - 1 🇸🇾 Syria - 1 🇸🇩 Sudan - 1 🇵🇸 Palestine - 1 https://t.co/wUmwOD72bn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 10, 2026

Asked by reporters on Saturday whether the US military would join the Saudi attacks on the Houthis, President Trump responded: "We may. We're going to look at it."

"Have you decided whether to join the Saudi strikes on the Houthis?" @POTUS: "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision. We move very quickly." https://t.co/8aUAneK2xB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

Bloomberg reported that the attack disrupted travel ahead of the World Petroleum Congress, scheduled to begin today and last through next Thursday. Airport operations were temporarily suspended, with the flight monitor website Flightradar24 showing roughly 85% of flights canceled.

Al Jazeera quoted Dania Thafer, executive director of the Gulf International Forum, who said the Saudis will likely retaliate forcefully against the Houthis.

Gulf states want to contain the confrontation rather than let it spread across multiple fronts, Thafer told the outlet.

"I think in this situation, compartmentalizing the Houthi issue is in their interest rather than causing further escalation from many fronts," Thafer said.

Thafer continued, "I still think that the Saudis probably want de-escalation. They don't want long-term escalation, but the Houthis are making it very difficult by not only being a threat to Saudi national security but also a threat to international maritime security. So this battle is much bigger than just a tit-for-tat."

International leaders have released statements condemning the attack (via Al Jazeera):

The Iraqi prime minister's spokesman, Sabah al-Numan , condemned the attack, warning that it endangered "regional security and stability" and calling for an end to hostilities.

, condemned the attack, warning that it endangered "regional security and stability" and calling for an end to hostilities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a "dangerous escalation" by Iranian proxies that pushes the region into a spiral of violence that threatens global transport and energy networks.

called the attack a "dangerous escalation" by Iranian proxies that pushes the region into a spiral of violence that threatens global transport and energy networks. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas denounced the strike as an "appalling act of terror" against civilian infrastructure.

denounced the strike as an "appalling act of terror" against civilian infrastructure. UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said the "completely contemptible" attack highlighted a dangerous pattern of Houthi targeting of civilian sites in Saudi Arabia.

said the "completely contemptible" attack highlighted a dangerous pattern of Houthi targeting of civilian sites in Saudi Arabia. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also condemned the attack as a "terrorist act" against civil aviation and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

Yasmeen al-Eryani, the executive director for knowledge production at the Sanaa Center, told the outlet that the Houthis are trying to put "maximum pressure" on Saudi Arabia. This comes as the US midterms are less than one month away.

"But they're also mobilizing the internal front lines in a really major way, moving even away from the west coast battle into Taiz and more densely populated areas," al-Eryani said.

"We could see further mobilization; they have very high momentum. They will probably continue to capitalize on that momentum, internally and cross-border attacks and by doing this, operationalizing a unification of arenas putting pressure across the region, economically, politically and so on," she said.

She added that the Houthis were "provoking" Saudi Arabia, the US and regional states, which could potentially join the conflict.

There are unofficial reports that the Saudis have begun striking multiple Houthi targets in Yemen.

NOW: Intense Saudi airstrikes in Yemen against multiple Houthi targets. https://t.co/duj5QuJg2t — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 11, 2026

In markets, Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell as much as 1%, with most of its constituents in negative territory, including Saudi National Bank and Saudi Aramco.

The attacks risk pushing the Gulf region into a more dangerous phase as US-allied Gulf governments are waking up to the fact that Iran's proxy network is becoming a shared threat to national security, energy infrastructure, and maritime trade.