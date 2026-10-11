"We Did Not Follow Your Insane Migration Policies": Slovak MEP Crushes Brussels Bureaucrats Over Mass Crime, Riots

Authored by - Remix News Staff - via Remix News,

A Slovak member of the European Parliament said Wednesday that street violence, sexual attacks and Islamist agitation seen in parts of Western Europe have not occurred in Poland or Slovakia because those countries rejected the same migration policies as countries like France, Germany, and Belgium.

Milan Mazurek of the Europe of Sovereign Nations group spoke during a debate on Islamist entryism and Muslim Brotherhood networks. "Why we don't have it in Slovakia? Why we don't have it in Poland? What is the difference? We did not follow your insane migration policies," he said.

As non-stop videos of riots in France in Belgium flood social media - including burning schools, teachers doused in gasoline, and police officers beaten unconscious - the contrast between countries like Poland and Slovakia with Western Europe has never been more clear.

🇫🇷🔥 BREAKING: Schools are burning across France as violent student blockades grow. The mayhem shows no sign of slowing down despite 625 arrests.



Oct. 1

🔺 Nelson-Mandela high school in Nantes burned, façade and hall destroyed. The school is expected to be closed for several days.



🔺 A fire at the Talensac private high school destroyed the entrance and doors.



🔺 Fires reported outside the Berthollet, Baudelaire and Sommeiller high schools; firefighters said they were working to stop the flames from reaching the buildings.



🔺 At the Lumière High School in Lyon, the facade was damaged by a fire. Police are investigating the case as arson.



🔺 At Haubourdin, near Lille, heavy damage was reported, and municipal buildings were ransacked; Beaupré High School will remain closed due to ongoing student blockades.



Sept. 30

🔺 A flaming car was rammed into Émile-Zola high school n Wattrelos. The school has been closed and a police investigation has been launched.



🔺 At the Paul-Éluard high school in the multicultural Paris suburb Saint-Denis, the gate was set on fire. The Paris region president said gate replacement, security and cleaning would cost €100,000. The total damage across regional high schools is now nearing €1 million, including roughly ten gates out of service.



🔺 At the Gustave-Eiffel high school, bin fires spread to the facades of two houses opposite the school. Firework mortars were reportedly fired at the school building.



🔺In the Bordeaux area, clashes and fires were reported at Montesquieu, Les Iris and Élie-Faure, as well as Gustave-Eiffel. Ten arrests were reported for arson, damage and projectiles. A firefighter was injured near Montaigne the day before.



Sept. 29

🔺 At Jean-Mermoz high school in Montpellier, fires destroyed the caretaker's lodge at a side entrance. Students were evacuated.



Mass arrests

As of Sept. 30, 356 high schools were disrupted, 625 people arrested, and 83 police officers and gendarmes injured, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.



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Mazurek opened by addressing what he called progressive liberals, telling them: "Send them back! That's for you, progressive liberals, because it was you who destroyed Western Europe."

He said Western European cities "are in flames" and "controlled by violent criminals, rapists, murderers, and radical Islamists like Muslim Brotherhood."

Certainly, the riots in France have shown a state increasingly losing control to a multicultural student body, many who reject not only France, but also the French people.

🇫🇷🔴 BREAKING: Migrant student youths have set fire to multiple buses and even fire trucks in the French city of Marseille as chaos spreads.



The Marseille transport authority, RTM, said several of its buses "were targeted near high schools in the north and east of Marseille," that "drivers had to leave their vehicles in a hurry and one of them was assaulted."



The regional Marseille government said an "unacceptable line" had been crossed at Victor Hugo High School, where "the principal, the deputy principal, the general secretary and the team leader were assaulted and doused with gasoline," according to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, cited by BFMTV.



France is descending into chaos as student blockades grip the country. Over 650 arrests have been made.



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Mazurek referred to video from France of "young people of migration descent calling for killing of police in the name of Allah."

He warned that the same open borders approach was being forced on Central and Eastern Europe "into acceptance of the same people that destroyed the West. The same people who are raping women and children in the streets of Western European cities." He concluded, "We need to defeat you and start with mass deportations from Europe."

🇫🇷🔴 A White female supervisor at Baudelaire High School is beaten by a mob of multicultural students during a blockade in Seynod.



The woman is completely surrounded when a Black male punches her in the face multiple times.



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Muslim population estimates place France at roughly 8 percent to 10 percent and Germany at 6 percent to 7 percent, with Sweden higher. Poland's share is estimated at 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent, and Slovakia's at about 0.1%, according to census figures and researcher estimates.

Overall foreign-born people accounted for 2.6 percent of Poland's resident population and 4 percent of Slovakia's. Those were among the lowest shares in the EU; the bloc average for people born outside their country of residence is far higher, and several Western European countries exceed 20 percent. Many of these foreign populations in Slovakia and Poland are also not from the Third World, but instead from neighboring Ukraine and other Eastern European nations.

🇫🇷🔥 BREAKING: Another major school arson attack at Blaise Pascal High School in the French city of Rouen.



The entire entrance is currently in flames.



School staff can only stand and watch it burn.



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Police-recorded sexual violence rates in 2023 stood at about 192 incidents per 100,000 inhabitants in Sweden, 131 in France and 63 in Germany, according to Statista.

Poland and Slovakia rank at the bottom of European figures. Rape counts compiled through the European Institute for Gender Equality run roughly 500 to 600 cases a year in Poland, or about 1.3 per 100,000 people, and about 100 cases in Slovakia, or about 1.8 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Sweden recorded nearly 9,000 rape cases in the same period, France more than 40,000 and Germany more than 13,000.

Sweden's National Council for Crime Prevention has found foreign-born suspects several times more likely to be registered for rape and lethal violence after controls for age and sex, with higher ratios for some Middle Eastern, North African and sub-Saharan African origin groups. French Interior Ministry data for 2023 show foreign nationals, particularly from African countries, overrepresented among suspects in sexual violence and attacks on officials. German police statistics show elevated non-citizen shares among suspects in violent and sexual offenses.

Furthermore, large riots with arson and attacks on police in high-immigration districts, including France's ongoing 2026 school unrest that led to thousands of arrests, have no equivalent scale in Polish or Slovak cities.

Islamist attacks and fatalities since the mid-2010s have been concentrated in France, with smaller totals in Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom. Poland and Slovakia have recorded no serious Islamic terror attacks. Notably, both Eastern European countries feature safe and secure Christmas markets, unlike Germany.

The European Parliament adopted a related resolution the following day by a vote of 381-167 calling for scrutiny of Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks and limits on certain EU funding.