Bipartisan Senators Challenge Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal, Claim It Violates Federal Law

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

A bipartisan group of seven senators is demanding President Donald Trump reverse his decision to allow Russian diesel imports into the United States, arguing the agreement violates federal law and provides financial support to Moscow amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for President Trump's judicial nominees in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The lawmakers issued a joint statement Sunday citing a 2022 law prohibiting Russian energy imports, which Congress passed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel imports to the U.S. runs directly counter to that law," the senators said. "The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute."

The group includes Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Curtis of Utah, along with Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

Trump announced Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets. The Treasury Department subsequently authorized Russian diesel imports through April 2027.

The agreement is part of Trump's effort to reduce soaring fuel costs as Americans struggle with higher energy prices ahead of November's midterm elections.

Diesel prices reached a record average of $6.53 per gallon in September, according to AAA, as the ongoing conflict with Iran continues to disrupt global energy markets.

However, the senators argue that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports undermines American pressure on Moscow.

"The United States should not provide Putin with a financial lifeline while Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians," they wrote.

Tillis separately questioned the agreement's legality during an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," arguing that the 2022 legislation established conditions for lifting restrictions, including Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

The White House previously responded to Tillis' criticism by pointing to Trump's Truth Social announcement declaring an "ENERGY CEASEFIRE" between Russia and Ukraine, although the president offered no details about the arrangement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed concern that relaxing sanctions without a lasting agreement to reduce hostilities could weaken efforts to pressure Russia.