Crypto Wallet-Maker Ledger Confirms Unauthorized Hardware Implant, Says Losses May Exceed $86M

Authored by Michael Millard via CoinTelegraph.com,

Hardware wallet maker Ledger, which has been investigating reports of crypto losses involving its devices purchased from a Southeast Asian reseller, confirmed that one of the affected users' devices contained an unauthorized hardware implant.

Ledger said in a Saturday post on X that it was contacting users as part of its ongoing investigation into the losses, which investigator Specter estimated may exceed $86 million across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tron.

Ledger asked that individuals who have information regarding the investigation to contact its bounty program at bounty@ledger.fr.

As a measure of precaution, reseller CryptoBilis confirmed in the post that it had ceased sales of all hardware wallet inventory until the investigation is concluded. Ledger said it is in active communication with CryptoBilis on next steps.

Ledger recommends users who purchased one of their devices from this reseller to not initiate set-up if they have not yet done so.

If they have set up their Ledger device, they should consider moving assets to a new Ledger signer, including using a new seed.

Cointelegraph reported on Friday that CryptoBilis was listed as an authorized Ledger reseller in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

JUST IN: UP CLOSE VIDEO SHOWS HOW HACKERS STOLE OVER $80,000,000 SILENTLY CORRUPTING LEDGER #BITCOIN WALLETS A SCAM SHOP IN MALAYSIA WAS LISTED AS AN "OFFICIAL AUTHORIZED RESELLER FOR YEARS" BEHIND THE SCENES, CRIMINALS WERE INSERTING MICROSCOPIC SPY CHIPS ON EVERY WALLET THEY REPACKAGED THE DEVICE AND SHIPPED IT TO UNSUSPECTING VICTIMS ALL THE WHILE IT WAS SILENTLY CAPTURING THEIR PRIVATE KEYS THIS IS WILD ‼️ — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) October 11, 2026

Ledger has not confirmed how many customers may be affected or the value of the reported losses.

In a statement to Cointelegraph, Ledger said the incident appeared to be isolated to the single reseller and its market.

"Ledger's infrastructure, systems and services were not compromised," the company said, adding that its investigation remained ongoing.

For assistance or questions, contact Ledger customer support through official channels at http://support.ledger.com.