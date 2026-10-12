Feds Raid Ilhan Omar’s DC Home As Immigration Fraud Investigation Heats Up

Federal agents raided the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) early Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork, according to Fox News.

The pre-dawn operation began around 6 a.m., with multiple agents wearing Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) jackets observed outside the residence. Two sources close to the investigation told Fox News that authorities are examining immigration documents completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.

BREAKING: Federal agents raid Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrived around 6 a.m., with both DHS and the Justice Department involved in the operation. The DOJ confirms agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant, but officials have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the investigation. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2026

The Department of Justice confirmed that federal agents had executed a search warrant.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The DOJ has not publicly disclosed the specific allegations underlying the warrant.

@FoxNews VIDEO obtained by @FoxNews Digital from the HSI raid at Ilhan Omar's DC residence this morning. https://t.co/eJ1jzIpb4N — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) October 12, 2026

The raid marks a significant escalation in a federal investigation that White House border czar Tom Homan publicly acknowledged last month - and revives longstanding questions surrounding Omar's immigration and marital history.

Homan Confirmed Criminal Investigation In September

As Jonathan Turley previously noted, Homan confirmed that federal authorities were examining allegations involving the Minnesota Democrat.

The controversy centers in part on longstanding claims that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to facilitate an immigration benefit - allegations Omar has repeatedly denied and which have not been established as fact.

Turley examined whether the allegations could support a fraud case or instead amounted to potentially defamatory accusations, and noted that the statute of limitations could complicate any prosecution involving events dating back many years.

In September, Omar told Fox News that DHS had not contacted her regarding the investigation.

"No, they have not," she said when asked whether federal authorities had reached out. At the time, Homan declined to disclose whether investigators possessed evidence of immigration or naturalization fraud.

Less than a month later, federal agents have now searched her Washington residence under a warrant obtained by the Justice Department.

Years Of Controversy Over Omar's Immigration History

Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a naturalized American citizen in 2000, has faced questions about her marital history since before her election to Congress in 2018. The controversy involves her 2009 legal marriage to Elmi, their subsequent separation, and her relationship with Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she had children before their legal marriage.

Critics have questioned the chronology of those relationships and alleged that Elmi was actually Omar's brother. Omar has consistently rejected the allegation as false and politically motivated.

Monday's developments raise a separate question: whether investigators are examining discrepancies in the childhood immigration records, the longstanding marital allegations, or some combination of issues.