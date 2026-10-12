Judge Orders White House To Stop Airing Taxpayer-Funded Ads

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

A federal judge on Oct. 11 issued a temporary restraining order barring the White House from airing the remaining slots of taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump and his administration's policies and achievements.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon said the motion filed by watchdog group Common Cause, candidate for Alabama State House Robert Hunter, and Service Employees International Union 32BJ and its political action committee had the legal standing to challenge the White House ads.

In a four-page ruling, Rochon said the plaintiffs have shown they were likely to succeed on the merits of their arguments and that issuing a block would serve the public interest. The judge also found that the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if the restraining order was not granted.

Rochon barred the administration from "using, disbursing, or transferring funds appropriated to the Department of Homeland Security to develop, create, disseminate, place, distribute, publish, or air the challenged advertisements."

The judge also ordered the administration to cancel ads scheduled for broadcast on Oct. 11.

The order named the Department of Homeland Security and its chief Markwayne Mullin, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as defendants.

In a statement, the plaintiffs praised the judge's decision, saying it would help to prevent the use of taxpayer money on what it called "unlawful political propaganda."

"There is no legal justification - and no precedent - for the president to use the machinery of the government and funds set aside by Congress for other uses to influence electoral outcomes that further his own agenda," they said.

The Epoch Times reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The White House has previously said the ads were not campaign ads, noting that Trump is not on the ballot in the November election.

"These public service announcements are unapologetically American, clearly disclosed, and aimed at the country - not a line on the ballot," it said in a Sept. 25 statement.

The White House also cited examples of past administrations from both parties using such ads to explain their policies and promote their visions for the nation.

In an Oct. 7 lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that the Department of Homeland Security had signed a $20 million contract for the national broadcast of the ads.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) filed a separate suit on Oct. 7 accusing the White House of violating federal budget rules by using taxpayer money to fund the ads.

Trump defended the ads on Oct. 5, saying it was "a rather standard thing to do" for an elected president and their administration.

"The Radical Left is upset with the fact that I am taking Ads, which I consider to be a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A., and paying for them with U.S.A. money," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump said he would pay for the ads using his own money and the funds he raised for his MAGA Inc. political action committee.