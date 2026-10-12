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Russian Tech Giant Yandex’s Connectivity “Collapses” As Kiev Targets Data Centers

Russian Tech Giant Yandex's Connectivity "Collapses" As Kiev Targets Data Centers

Data from the internet monitoring group NetBlocks show a sharp collapse in connectivity across Russian tech giant Yandex's networks following Ukrainian drone strikes on its data centers.

Separately, internet infrastructure company Cloudflare reports a collapse in bot traffic originating from Yandex's network, raising questions about whether the disruption affected bot farms used for information operations. Others have pointed out that the decline may reflect reduced activity by Yandex's web crawlers.

Traffic initially tumbled to about 57% of its peak last Thursday, coinciding with a Ukrainian drone strike on Yandex's Sasovo facility, which housed two supercomputers. A separate drone attack knocked a much larger data center in Kaluga offline, while Bloomberg reported a third strike on another Yandex data center.

The Moscow Times reports that Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev is working to protect Yandex's data centers following Ukrainian drone strikes on three of its facilities.

Shadayev told a parliamentary committee earlier on Monday that he had spoken with the Defense Ministry about how to secure Yandex's data centers. He described the attacks as "unprecedented."

Industry insiders told Russian business daily Kommersant that fixing damaged server equipment could take up to six months. Shadayev said backup systems and computing capacity elsewhere helped keep operations running.

With bot traffic from Yandex's network curtailed, X users are reporting that traffic on some Reddit subs has cratered...

At least the Ukrainians focused on data centers this time, instead of continuing the refinery attacks the US has asked Kiev to stop because of the worsening global refining crisis.

Tyler Durden Mon, 10/12/2026 - 14:05




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