Tehran Rejects Alleged US Partial Peace Concessions To Iranian Demands As 'Inadequate'

Talks between Washington and Tehran have obviously long been stalemated, amid a return to ramped-up Iranian attacks on energy transit in the Strait of Hormuz, but messages have continued to be exchanged on an indirect diplomatic level, also as Washington seeks a way out of the crisis.

Iran indicated Monday it is reviewing a latest offer from Washington, which is said to include partial concessions. However, a top Iranian security official has rejected the US latest offer as "inadequate".

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has stated that while the US has agreed to some of Iran's conditions for ending the war, the Trump administration response still falls short.

"Iranian diplomacy has changed, and there will be no return to the status quo ante," he stated Monday. Rezaei instead demanded full compliance with Tehran's conditions, and that this cannot be incremental or partial.

He further described that Trump, "deluded by the fantasy of conquering Iran" proceeded to launch "one of the most idiotic wars in human history after being duped by Netanyahu."

The Iranians are still asserting they are in control of the Strait of Hormuz, while all along White House officials have been boasting of record wartime energy transit flows under the watch of the US Navy.

Rezaei said further on X, "Now, after the US fleet failed to reopen the Hormuz, he has resorted to smuggling," adding that "the US military has never sunk to such a disgraceful low!"

As for stalled negotiations, one big hang-up continues to center on the nuclear file. Iran has insisted and stuck by its demand that it will not reduce its nuclear enrichment, or even talk about it with the US, until after there's a negotiated end the conflict.

However, the Trump administration is making the nuclear issue a big upfront ask. Meanwhile, more fireworks in the Persian Gulf region amid the tit-for-tat on Monday:

Anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched from Yazd province in Iran towards the port of Fujairah in the UAE, Sabereen reports.

For anyone who has lost track, these are the seven conditions Tehran presented in September:

lift the maritime blockade; restore Iran's frozen assets; lift sanctions on Iranian oil exports; halt all US actions "under the pretext of threats and military operations"; end the war on Iran and its regional allies; withdraw US forces from areas around Iran's borders; pay compensation for war damage and commit not to interfere with Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

...Translation: everything, plus reparations.

"They faced defeat in almost every single campaign" In an exclusive interview with Press TV, Major General Mohsen Rezaei said that Iran defeated successive enemy campaigns, took control of the Strait of Hormuz, and disrupted smuggling operations. Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4iSOo https://t.co/qz1zEWYXN8 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) October 11, 2026

So it is perhaps not a shock that Trump "promptly rejected" the prior seven-day reopening plan built on these terms when they were first communicated weeks ago, or also that Iran has in turn rejected anything that falls short of fulfilling these conditions. President Trump has meanwhile strongly hinted he will resume bombing the Islamic Republic after the November midterm elections.