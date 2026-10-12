The Madness Of James Talarico

Where there's smoke, there's fire. Such is often the case with far-left political candidates and their thinly veiled rhetoric. Not long ago these officials used to hide their more radical beliefs behind a facade of "centrism", but then something magical happened: The year 2020.

This was the year the mask was ripped off completely and progressives showed their true degenerate colors to the world. The combination of pandemic hysteria, the BLM riots, the NGO funded transgender movement (targeting children), the contested presidential election, and the rise of the Biden regime gave the political left more jumped-up arrogance than they had ever shown before.

They had gone insane with dreams of perpetual power.

In the wake of the leftist frenzy, many Democrat politicians felt emboldened to come out of the closet as the Cultural Marxists they truly are. However, with the fall of Biden and the collapse of DEI these same officials are now attempting to distance themselves from what they call "Woke 1.0" and they are putting the trusty masks back on. One such person is James Talarico. In fact, Talarico represents the quintessential militant leftist in centrist clothing.

The Texas State Representative has been in the news recently for his bizarre two week disappearance at the peak of campaign season which he claims was due to the flu. Conservative influencers Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher posted on X asserting that a hospital employee at the Lindner Center of Hope (a mental health facility in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati) had confirmed that James Talarico had been a patient there and was recently discharged.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week The “flu” thing was a BIG FAT LIE Following reporting by @SaraGonzalesTX and @CarolineWren, a hospital employee told @RheinAmacher and I that Talarico had in fact been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio, which specializes in around-the-clock mental health treatment. While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS. The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful. And Talarico clearly can’t handle it. I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 11, 2026

They shared a short audio clip of a phone call in which a woman identifying the location as the Mason facility appeared to confirm a recent discharge. In response, Lindner Center has released a statement denying Talarico has ever been a patient there. Of course, a facility like the Lindner Center of Hope is generally prohibited by law from confirming whether a specific person is or was a patient.

But Talarico doesn't need to end up in a padded room for the voting public to know that he has issues. All they need to do is look at his record and ideological statements. Would a stable person take positions like these?

In March 2021, Talarico posted about co-authoring legislation to teach “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in Texas schools and filed a bill (HB 4111) requiring larger districts to hire a DEI officer. This was part of a debate arguing that public schools must counter radicalization of white boys via online platforms and confront racism/misogyny, stating:

“As a white man, I’m susceptible to the same radicalization. Thankfully, I was exposed to diversity at a young age and explicitly taught the values of equality, inclusion, and justice.”

I’m co-authoring legislation to explicitly teach “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in our schools. I’ve also filed House Bill 4111 which would require school districts over a certain size to hire a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) March 18, 2021

In October 2021, during debate on an anti-trans bill (related to sports), Talarico posted a video stating:

“Texas Republicans have passed their anti-trans bill. Over and over Christians used scripture to justify bullying trans kids. I told them in my faith, God is non-binary.”

The candidate is a student pursuing a Master of Divinity at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He uses his ties to the church regularly as a tool to endear himself to the 75% Christian population of Texas, but when his woke ideals are thrown into the mix, the result is just plain unsettling.

Texas Republicans have passed their anti-trans bill. Over and over Christians used scripture to justify bullying trans kids. I told them in my faith, God is non-binary. #txlege https://t.co/6Z5jk5v5nW — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 15, 2021

In a November 2022 video post (part of a longer sermon-style thread) in response to the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Talarico said:

“This summer, more than half our population became second-class citizens. Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the State. And nothing is more un-Christian....”

He argued Christianity is a “feminist religion,” and that “Being Christian and being pro-choice are absolutely consistent".

“This summer, more than half our population became second-class citizens. Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the State. And nothing is more un-Christian.” https://t.co/GMl9mHKoTd — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 6, 2022

During debate on legislation restricting transgender participation in K-12 school sports (sponsored by Republican Rep. Cole Hefner), Talarico challenged the premise of a male-female binary. According to reporting and videos of the hearing, Talarico stated:

“The bill seems to think there are two. The one thing I want us to all be aware of, recognize, is that modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six, which, honestly, Representative Hefner, surprised me, too.”

There are a host of other claims made by Talarico over the years which have been proven false, or represent full bore progressive lunacy. In the wake of his recent campaign for the US Senate, he has backpedaled on the majority of his ideas.

The fact that Talarico has tried to distance his campaign from his own past statements might be a testament to the decline of the woke movement. However, a radical Cultural Marxist posing as a centrist is just as dangerous, if not more dangerous.

Talarico is also symbolic of something even more disturbing - The concept of "woke Christianity". The ideals of this movement are completely contrary to scripture and Biblical history, but it's important to understand that the progressive establishment is desperately trying to create a "spiritual foundation" for their agenda.

Atheism just isn't cutting it in terms of inspiration and leftists are beginning to realize this. But they can't just fabricate a religion out of thin air. Instead, they're going to do what they always do, which is hijack the traditions of others and use that heritage to serve their own interests. They do it with entertainment, they do it with media, they do it with marketing, they do it with sports, they do it with everything - so why not do it with Christianity?

It's very difficult to believe that a "Christian" candidate can also be a devout follower of woke relativism. The two ideals are mutually exclusive. That kind of person would have to be a bit insane, or, darkly evil. In the end, these two things are difficult to separate.