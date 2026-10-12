Tragedy Strikes Israeli School Hike When Teen Puts Remnant Hezbollah Ordinance In Backpack

Tragedy has unfolded Monday during an Israeli school field trip in the north of the country. A 15-year old was killed and around 20 more teens and teachers injured when unexploded Hezbollah ordinance detonated.

The incident is being widely reported in Israeli media, and happened in the Ramim Ridge area in the north of the country. The group came upon what was "believed by the military to be a submunition from a Hezbollah rocket."

Scene of blast aftermath, via YNet

The group was on a hike of Naftali Mountains Forest scenic route, but it was reportedly also in an area previously targeted by Hezbollah rockets, given that at some point the Israeli army used it as a staging ground related to the Lebanon campaign.

Throughout prior years of war going back to the Gaza and Iran conflicts, Hezbollah routinely launched Grad rockets containing dozens of BRB1-type submunitions on northern Israel. This caused a largescale exodus of residents from the area, and mass school closures.

But even though a sense of normalcy has returned amid an uneasy Lebanon ceasefire (which also gets not infrequently broken), and schools and public events have long reopened, certain dangers still clearly remain.

Israeli's YNet details the following:

One of the schoolchildren is believed to have picked up a submunition during a hike along the Naftali Mountains Forest scenic route and put it in his backpack. Several minutes later, the submunition exploded, according to a preliminary probe by authorities. The blast killed a teenager and wounded 19 others, including two in serious condition and three in moderate condition.

Over a dozen ambulances and a bomb disposal unit were dispatched to the chaotic scene. Three Israeli Air Force helicopters also helped in the rescue efforts. Some of the surviving teens described taking off running after the blast, given also confusion over whether they were under attack.

Israel's military and security services have launched an investigation centered on whether the class outing had authorization to be in a military zone. Times of Israel separately puts the number of injured at 24.

Exampled of a BRB1-type submunition from a Hezbollah rocket that struck the northern border community of Metula, March 4, 2026. Recovered by Israeli police.

Authorities are also urging citizens to not touch military items or ordinance, and to call an emergency hotline so it can be safely disposed of. The whole ordeal raises the possibility of future such tragedies happening, as the countryside is likely littered with much more dangerous ordinance after years of Israeli-Hezbollah war.