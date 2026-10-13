Another Somali Shooter Walks Free Days After Murder Attempt

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Days after federal agents stopped an 18-year-old of Somali descent from buying an AK-47 to kill dozens at the Mall of America in an ISIS-inspired plot, another 18-year-old Somali is free after police say he opened fire outside a high school homecoming game.

Investigators linked the Eden Prairie shooting to rival Somali gangs. The accused spent just two nights in jail before posting a $100,000 bond with $10,000 cash down. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty had said he would be held accountable.

On October 2, during Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game against Minnetonka, a fight involving about 10 people broke out in a parking lot after two vehicles arrived. Surveillance video showed a Hyundai Sonata, registered to the brother of Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, of St. Louis Park, enter the area.

? MEET ADAM ABDIHAKEEM ADAM, 18.He's back on the streets just days after police say he opened fire on a crowd at Eden Prairie High School's homecoming game, hitting two teenagers, in a shooting they believe is tied to rival Somali gangs.Two days in jail. Then he walked out on a $100K bond, $10K cash down.His prosecutor? Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who promised "Mr. Adam will be held accountable."REPORTER: "They completely abdicated that duty altogether by setting a woefully low bail amount." — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 12, 2026

Charging documents state Adam was the only occupant. He got out, fired a single shot, struck two teenagers, and fled. The victims were an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both Somali males from St. Paul known to law enforcement and not students at either school. One was shot through the leg; the other in the foot. Both injuries were non-life-threatening. The stadium was evacuated and the game postponed.

Investigators used phone location data that tracked Adam and the vehicle before, during, and after the shooting. He abandoned the phone and changed its number. A search of his home recovered clothing consistent with what the shooter wore on video.

Eden Prairie police arrested him without incident on October 8 in Minneapolis with help from partner agencies. Police Chief Matt Sackett said, "The arrest today is an important step in this investigation. I'm incredibly proud of our officers and investigators who have worked nonstop alongside our law enforcement partners to identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty charged Adam with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon. She stated: "This was an alarming and dangerous act that injured two people and frightened many more. Mr. Adam will be held accountable." She added, "Violence in our communities is completely unacceptable and it requires a professional, coordinated response, which happened here."

Bail was set at $100,000 and Adam posted bond and was released on October 10. Critics, including President Trump's Rapid Response 47 account, highlighted the rapid release and the absence of conditions in a case police tied to Somali gang activity. This is one of several recent incidents in Eden Prairie, Edina, and Bloomington that local police have connected to gang activity among young Somalis.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam was arrested for shooting up a Minnesota suburban high school football game. Police believe the shooting to be connected to rival Somali gangs.A Radical Left judge immediately granted him a no-condition bail. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2026

The release arrived days after the FBI's October 6 arrest of Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, also 18, a U.S. citizen of Somali descent from Richfield. Agents took him into custody in a parking lot after he paid $600 to an undercover employee he believed was with ISIS for an AK-47-style rifle, four 30-round magazines, and roughly 200 rounds of ammunition. Court records show he planned a mass shooting at the Mall of America during a Hmong Arts Celebration, aiming to kill 30 to 60 people.

An investigation spanning nearly two years documented messages in which Mohamud pledged allegiance to ISIS in a video, sought martyrdom, and initially wanted to travel to Somalia to fight for groups including al-Shabaab.

When he concluded he lacked the money, he turned to a domestic attack. He told a confidential source the mall was targeted "because its owned by jewish" and wrote that he wanted to "harm the jew just like the brothers in australia bondi beach harmed the jews." He messaged: "I can't wait until I kill kuffar man. October 24 is the day insha Allah." He also wrote, "I will do attack here," and "I wanna get martyred inshallah."

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said: "This was a radicalized young man who needed to be watched." Agents "were able to detect a threat, and disrupt it, before the defendant carried out his intention to kill, in his words, maybe 30 to 60 people."

Rosen added that the charges demonstrate "the threat of terrorism in support of ISIS and other foreign terrorist organizations is active and continuing."

FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dotson called the messages "chilling," saying they document "the idolization of ideologically motivated violence, a callous disregard to the sanctity of human life, a blind hatred of people of other faiths and a cold commitment to carrying out his vision of violence in our community."

FBI Director Kash Patel stated: "This individual allegedly obtained a weapon he hoped to use in a mass casualty attack in support of ISIS, but this FBI arrested him and put a stop to his plans." President Trump said "the FBI did a great job."

Minnesota's large Somali population in the Twin Cities has produced a documented pattern: a wave of young men recruited to al-Shabaab more than a decade ago, recurring gang shootings, and now an ISIS-inspired plot against one of the country's busiest malls.

Local officials have repeatedly flagged the violence. Progressive prosecutors who prioritize rehabilitation and low barriers to release, as Moriarty has done, produce short stays even in cases involving gunfire at school events. The practical result is repeated policing, emergency response, hospital care, and court time for the same networks.

Segments of the community generate these costs while showing extremely limited assimilation and sustained parallel loyalties. The two 18-year-olds - one free after a homecoming shooting police tied to Somali gangs, one detained after planning an ISIS mass attack - illustrate the combined failure of unrestricted immigration and soft-on-crime charging practices.

Minnesota taxpayers and residents absorb the results in near-misses at major public venues.

Secure borders, serious vetting, removal of those who commit violent crimes or support terrorism, and prosecutors who treat public safety as the priority reverse the incentives. The alternative is more of the same: short jail stays, planned attacks, and officials who announce accountability while the accused walk out on modest bond.