Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay Accused Of Helping China Target Uyghur Dissidents

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

Newly named 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay is facing serious allegations that she helped China's communist government identify Uyghur dissidents during her tenure as the United Nations' top human rights official.

Uyghur activists and human rights watchdogs raised concerns over the weekend, accusing Pillay, a former U.N. high commissioner for human rights, of overseeing the disclosure of sensitive information about dissidents to Beijing, potentially exposing them and their families to persecution.

Dolkun Isa, former president of the World Uyghur Congress, said the U.N. placed significant obstacles in his organization's path during Pillay's leadership.

"I later learned that the office she led had shared information about my participation, and that of other human rights defenders, with the Chinese government without our consent," Isa said.

He described the disclosure as a betrayal by an institution responsible for protecting human rights.

"A Nobel Peace Prize does not place anyone beyond accountability," Isa added, demanding answers about who authorized the disclosures.

The accusations surfaced days after the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday that Pillay would receive its 2026 Peace Prize, citing her "commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass."

U.N. whistleblower Emma Reilly also criticized the decision, alleging that Pillay's office provided Chinese authorities with the identities of more than 50 dissidents.

Reilly claimed relatives of those activists subsequently faced intimidation, detention, torture and disappearance.

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer called on the Nobel Committee to address the allegations.

"The Nobel committee owes an explanation to the dissidents whose names were handed to China," Neuer said.

The controversy comes amid longstanding accusations that Beijing has committed genocide against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang through mass detention, forced sterilization and religious persecution. China denies those accusations.

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