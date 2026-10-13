Six Flags Shares Crash After "Final Destination"-Style Roller-Coaster Incident Leaves One Dead

Six Flags Entertainment shares plunged as much as 14% to the lowest level since December 2009 after a roller-coaster incident, in what can only be described as a "Final Destination"-style accident, left one person dead and several injured.

Local police in Georgia are investigating what led to an incident at Six Flags Over Georgia that resulted in one death after a person was flung from the roller coaster.

Similar roller coasters at the theme park in Georgia were closed "out of an abundance of caution," a Six Flags spokesperson told AP News.

Six Flags did not identify the roller coaster involved, but local media reported it was called "Goliath." A witness told NBC affiliate 11Alive that a man was "flung from the ride."

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," the entertainment company wrote in a statement.

Six Flags' stock tumbled up to 14% in the early cash session. Shares are down 32% year to date, trading at levels last seen in December 2009.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that activist investor Jana Partners urged the company to explore a sale, as its shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the last three years.

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