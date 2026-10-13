Tear Down That Woke

Authored by Silvio Canto, Jr. via American Thinker,

Let me give everyone some cautious advice. Save photos or magazine covers of Europe or what it used to be. Your kids and future grandchildren may need to see them to support those stories of the Europe that our ancestors came from. Honestly, we may be down to photos or memories if current trends continue in what we used to call the old country. It was through photos and memories that our parents told us about the pre-Castro Cuba they grew up in. All they had were those black-and-white photos and stories.

Maybe we will get lucky, and everyone will heed Secretary Rubio's message about preserving our Western culture.

Maybe we will someday remember that speech as "tear down that woke". I hope so but the recent events in France do not make you very optimistic.

Where is Europe going?

Well, not in a good direction as Douglas Murray pointed out via Hot Air:

Today, Britain and Europe still slumber. And worse than slumber, they are busily engaged in submitting to their enemies. At the United Nations General Assembly last month, the UK's foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, made sure to have a meeting with the highest representative from what remains of the terrorist government in Tehran. The UK's domestic security service, MI5, said last year - in a highly unusual public statement - that the UK has foiled several Iranian terrorist plots in Britain in a short period of time. But Miliband mentioned none of this. As he shook hands with the Iranian terrorist representative, he condemned attacks and attempted attacks on British soil, but did not suggest that the UK would retaliate. Meanwhile, Miliband declared that preventing violence in the West Bank - only when directed against Palestinians by Israelis, and not the other way around - is a priority for the UK government. He later declared himself "humbled" by the presence of a Palestinian Authority representative in the UK. It seems to be the attitude of the UK government that terror is caused by Israel and brought to the United Kingdom by the U.S. The reality is that terror has been repeatedly brought to the UK by Iran and its various terror proxies, and that they have been allowed to operate there effectively unpunished. They are allowed to enter the UK illegally. They are allowed to plan attacks that are thwarted at great expense of time and money, and they are not even berated by the UK government.

Surrender is the word, and then they wonder why their streets look like they do or why so-called "students" are burning Paris. Who would have believed not too many years ago that "students" with foreign flags and face masks would be burning a school named after Nelson Mandela? Wonder how many of those "students," angry about too much homework, even know who Mandela was?

Or that more and more Europeans would be voting to save their country and culture from uncontrolled immigration? Or that governments were talking about paying couples to have babies because current birth rates mean that the home team will lose to the visitors reproducing the old-fashioned way?

Save those photos, or maybe a video, from a trip to Europe. It may be all we have soon.

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