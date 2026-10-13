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Tourist Hotspot Mauritius Rocked By Worst Riots Since 1999

Tourist Hotspot Mauritius Rocked By Worst Riots Since 1999

'Tis the season to riot?

Mauritius, the island nation in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar and off Africa's southeastern coast, is experiencing what Bloomberg describes as the worst riots in three decades amid an affordability crisis.

"This time again, as in 1999, the police are the main target," Jocelyn Chan Low, a political analyst, told the outlet. "The scale of the violence has multiplied, with police stations and vehicles set ablaze."

The social unrest has forced education centers to close and prompted the country's top business lobby to urge companies to let employees work from home amid the chaos.

Protesters have burned police stations and vehicles and blocked roads across the tiny island nation, which relies heavily on tourism and financial services.

Bloomberg pointed out, "Still, the war in the Middle East has driven up fuel prices and a crippling drought has emptied reservoirs, resulting in water-use restrictions in some areas."

In other words, Gulf-related fuel disruptions appear to be colliding with El Niño weather effects, culminating in a perfect storm.

How did the riots start?

Bloomberg explains:

Street protests began on Oct. 7 in the central region of the main island, known as Mauritius, with roads blocked with broken furniture and mattresses. The shooting of the woman further fueled anger, with Indian surgeons who had been flown in to treat her operating on Monday to remove a bullet.

"The root cause for the unrest is almost similar to the riots three decades ago, said Chan Low. "n February 1999, a popular singer died in police custody, triggering riots."

The Mauritius Police Force released a statement earlier today saying, "The situation is under control."

The riots in Mauritius overlap with far-left and migrant riots in France that have spread to Belgium and may spread to other European countries.

As 2027 approaches, the convergence of elevated energy prices, El Niño-linked adverse weather, conflicts across Eurasia, and a strong dollar could raise the risk of social unrest in vulnerable emerging and developing economies.

Countries that depend on imported fuel and food, with limited fiscal capacity to cushion households, would be especially exposed. The key risk is that simultaneous shocks could turn economic frustration into broader political and social instability.

Tyler Durden Tue, 10/13/2026 - 17:20




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