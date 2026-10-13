Tourist Hotspot Mauritius Rocked By Worst Riots Since 1999

'Tis the season to riot?

Mauritius, the island nation in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar and off Africa's southeastern coast, is experiencing what Bloomberg describes as the worst riots in three decades amid an affordability crisis.

"This time again, as in 1999, the police are the main target," Jocelyn Chan Low, a political analyst, told the outlet. "The scale of the violence has multiplied, with police stations and vehicles set ablaze."

🇲🇺 Mauritius closes schools and urges companies to adopt flexible arrangements as protests escalate: Media What reportedly sparked the unrest: 🔸 Protests erupted over water shortages, supply disruptions, and rising living costs; 🔸 Tensions flared after police shot and injured a 27-year-old woman on Friday; 🔸 On Monday night, demonstrators burned a police station in Rose Hill, torched tires, and blocked roads. 📹 Social media footage shows scenes of unrest. — Sputnik Africa (@sputnik_africa) October 13, 2026

The social unrest has forced education centers to close and prompted the country's top business lobby to urge companies to let employees work from home amid the chaos.

Mauritius closed schools in some parts of the country following a night of unrest that began when a police officer shot a young woman https://t.co/2Xq17NYhRW https://t.co/6qBwDrMMei — TRT Afrika (@trtafrika) October 13, 2026

#Mauritius🇲🇺 Prime Minister, Dr. #NavinRamgoolam has scheduled an EMERGENCY🚨 Cabinet Meeting for today at 14:30pm to address latest #law and #order challenges following overnight unrest sparked by a Police Officer shooting a young #woman in Camp-Levieux. https://t.co/Qt2snF1znX — TwistOliver (@Oliver_Mhuriro) October 13, 2026

Protesters have burned police stations and vehicles and blocked roads across the tiny island nation, which relies heavily on tourism and financial services.

🇲🇺 Massive protests erupt across Mauritius, with large crowds taking to the streets. LOCKDOWN IN MAURITIUS: Authorities are being urged to impose an immediate curfew amid escalating protests. https://t.co/13PfZ5ajlU — TheGlobalDecoder (@TGD_06) October 13, 2026

Bloomberg pointed out, "Still, the war in the Middle East has driven up fuel prices and a crippling drought has emptied reservoirs, resulting in water-use restrictions in some areas."

In other words, Gulf-related fuel disruptions appear to be colliding with El Niño weather effects, culminating in a perfect storm.

#Smoke is currently being observed from a #sugarcane plantation near Mont-Roches as public #unrest continues in some parts of #Mauritius🇲🇺 today! #Mauritius🇲🇺 exports #sugar to around 60 countries around the world. *Video: Radio One (Facebook)🙏🏿 https://t.co/hhJAQgN9OY — TwistOliver (@Oliver_Mhuriro) October 13, 2026

How did the riots start?

Bloomberg explains:

Street protests began on Oct. 7 in the central region of the main island, known as Mauritius, with roads blocked with broken furniture and mattresses. The shooting of the woman further fueled anger, with Indian surgeons who had been flown in to treat her operating on Monday to remove a bullet. "The root cause for the unrest is almost similar to the riots three decades ago, said Chan Low. "n February 1999, a popular singer died in police custody, triggering riots."

The Mauritius Police Force released a statement earlier today saying, "The situation is under control."

The riots in Mauritius overlap with far-left and migrant riots in France that have spread to Belgium and may spread to other European countries.

As 2027 approaches, the convergence of elevated energy prices, El Niño-linked adverse weather, conflicts across Eurasia, and a strong dollar could raise the risk of social unrest in vulnerable emerging and developing economies.

Countries that depend on imported fuel and food, with limited fiscal capacity to cushion households, would be especially exposed. The key risk is that simultaneous shocks could turn economic frustration into broader political and social instability.