Two Teachers Shot In France; Far-Left Network Is Funding The Chaos

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A 14-year-old pupil walked into a middle school near Marseille Monday morning with a hunting shotgun hidden inside a guitar case and opened fire, wounding the principal and a teacher.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body. Staff overpowered the shooter before police arrived. Education Minister Édouard Geffray stated on social media: "Two staff members from the National Education system, a principal and a teacher, were victims this morning of gunshot wounds at Lakanal middle school in Aubagne. A student is said to be the perpetrator."

He added that the act was "yet further evidence of the rise of unchecked violence in our society."

🚨🇫🇷 Meanwhile today in France"Two Teachers at a school in France have been shot this morning""A School Principle & a Teacher at a Middle School by a Student"So not only are 2nd & 3rd Gen Muslim Migrants along with the Far Left destroying every school they can - they are now attempting to kill teachers - the gift of Diversity just keeps on giving — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 12, 2026

Local officials and media have claimed there is no apparent link to the ongoing riots. The shooting nevertheless landed amid weeks of escalating unrest that began as complaints about teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and dilapidated buildings - and quickly turned into arson, looting, and assaults on police and staff.

Meanwhile, a Fox News Digital investigation by senior editor Asra Nomani tracked 50 organisations active around the French protests. Only 15 are actual student or youth groups. The other 35 include a dozen labour unions, eight communist or socialist organisations, the French Communist Party, La France Insoumise, and a Palestinian advocacy group. Nomani and others describe it as a "red-green alliance" - communists and Islamists united against the Judeo-Christian, capitalist West.

Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez put it plainly: "What we're seeing here is the same Red-Green ecosystem that disrupts infrastructure chokeholds in our country such as the Brooklyn Bridge, college campuses and congressional hearings. And in the case of BreakThrough News, the same sugar daddy - Neville Roy Singham."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! An investigation just confirmed that a far-left NETWORK of communists, socialists and ISLAMISTS are funding France's riots - Fox"Student riots" is what the fake news called it.Involved groups are COMMUNIST, SOCIALIST and ISLAMISTS, some are linked to China billionaire Neville Roy Singham, per @AsraNomaniEVERY. SINGLE. TIME.Fewer than 1/3rd of the 50 orgs are actually "youth" groups...Singham is the SAME GUY funding agitators in the United States who push for Palestine and against ICE.The other 35 include a dozen labor unions, eight communist or socialist organizations, the French Communist Party, La France Insoumise, and a Palestinian advocacy group.This was never just about "students" and "schools." It is the same playbook we have watched play out in American streets for a decade or longer!Make no mistake, the same forces are acting in America.And they will not stop until they control the federal government. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2026

Singham, the Shanghai-based tech tycoon who has poured tens of millions into U.S. far-left groups, funds the pro-communist outlet BreakThrough News. That outlet has amplified the French unrest with "BREAKING" alerts and collages of global youth riots, framing local education grievances as part of a worldwide uprising against austerity, policing, and the West.

On the ground in Paris, hammer-and-sickle flags have flown alongside Palestinian flags. Young Communists of France have marched under "Class War" banners demanding an end to "Imperialist Wars."

This is the same playbook long familiar in American streets. The network is not spontaneous. Adult organisers, political parties, and media amplifiers have seized a student issue and turned it into street chaos.

Earlier incidents documented the scale. Rioters set fire to the exit of a Paris vocational high school, trapping roughly 100 students and staff inside while firefighters and police faced mortar fire.

A wild horde of attackers hunted down a plainclothes police commander, beat him unconscious, and stomped his head.

A feral mob chased a young female officer through the streets, knocked her down, and kicked her while voices screamed "Kill her!" Marine Le Pen called the footage "unbearable" and demanded exemplary sentences.

Footage circulating online shows the reality behind the media framing of "student protests over school conditions." Schools have been burned. Teachers and supervisors have been assaulted. Fire engines and buses have been torched. Foreign flags have appeared among the crowds.

While grievances about missing teachers and crumbling buildings may have been the initial driver of protest, the organised escalation into nihilistic destruction, coordinated by far-left networks and amplified by transnational communist media, is something else entirely.

The violence has already crossed into Belgium. In Liège, student protests against education cuts descended into nights of broken glass, fires, and looting. Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said at a press conference that the movement was no longer spontaneous: "We know that there is a movement, of the Antifa type, active in Liège." He continued: "Adults who manipulate children in order to put across violent political messages. That is totally unacceptable."

Police recorded nearly 200 detentions in Liège alone since early October, the majority minors answering social-media calls. A 13-year-old was held after posting calls to set a school on fire. The unrest reached Brussels during a national anti-austerity demonstration, where masked groups clashed with police near the central station, set fires to bikes and buses, and threw projectiles.

Officers confiscated a samurai-style sword. A Palestinian flag was visible. French authorities have taken nearly 6,900 people into custody since the unrest began, 86 percent of them minors.

European governments spent decades expanding open-border policies and tolerating parallel societies while far-left parties courted the resulting demographic base. The result is visible on the streets of Paris, Marseille, Liège, and Brussels: children weaponised by adults, police beaten in packs, schools turned into battlegrounds, and a "red-green" alliance operating across borders with funding and propaganda links to China-based money.

The same forces operate in the United States. Singham-linked groups have driven anti-ICE agitation, campus encampments, and infrastructure blockades. The French and Belgian scenes are not distant foreign news. They are the predictable outcome when mass migration meets organised ideological subversion and political elites refuse to enforce basic order.

Nations that still value their own citizens, their schools, and the rule of law have a clear choice. Close the borders. Deport those who reject the host society. Prosecute or sanction the organisers who send children into the streets with fire and bricks. The alternative is already on display: teachers shot in school corridors, police stomped in the open, and entire cities burning while the networks that fund and film it declare victory over the West.