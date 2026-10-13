“Winter Storm Battleground”: Millions Face Potentially Crippling Snowstorms Across 19 States

A rapidly strengthening El Niño is raising fears of a brutal winter across the United States as meteorologists warn that millions of Americans could be battered by powerful snowstorms, dangerous ice events and widespread flooding.

The developing weather phenomenon, driven by unusually warm Pacific Ocean waters, could trigger one of the strongest El Niño events on record, dramatically altering storm patterns across the country.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center recently placed the odds of a strong-to-very strong El Niño persisting into early 2027 above 83%.

Meteorologist Ryan Hall has identified a massive "winter storm battleground" stretching from southern Maine down the East Coast to Florida, with potential impacts extending west into Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to The U.S. Sun.

The corridor Hall is most concerned about runs through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, the Carolinas and the Appalachian region. For New England and the Mid-Atlantic he has called rain versus snow a coin flip.

"I'm now a lot more confident than I was a few weeks ago that somebody in this corridor is going to get a big snowstorm or a big ice storm this winter," Hall warned.

The threat extends to the West Coast, where California could face unusually heavy rainfall, mountain snow and an increased risk of flooding and mudslides, according to SFGATE.

Across the southern United States, an active storm track could unleash repeated rounds of heavy precipitation, with snow and ice possible wherever sufficiently cold air arrives.

However, not every forecaster expects a winter dominated by massive snowstorms.

AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok cautioned that rainfall, coastal flooding and swollen rivers could prove more significant, particularly in northern regions where warmer temperatures are favored, according to The U.S. Sun.

"It may be more about rainfall this year," Pastelok said, while acknowledging the potential for disruptive East Coast storms later in the season.